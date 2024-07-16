Official ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teaser Confirms Major Recasting

Stranger Things has shared the first official teaser for Season 5. While the final season still has no release date (or even a confirmed release window for that matter, although it’s expected to arrive on Netflix sometime next year), anticipation couldn’t be higher.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes video will likely set the Internet ablaze, as it features all of our beloved Stranger Things actors, including Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler).

Stranger Things Season 5 Official Teaser

Titled “Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season”, the new video, while brief, gives us plenty of sneak peeks of the upcoming fifth and final season. But don’t just keep your eyes peeled for all your favorite actors — there are a few surprises in store, too.

Watch the new video below:

There are so many takeaways from this goosebump-inducing featurette. First and foremost are all the original Stranger Things actors, all of whom provide some hair-raising soundbites about their journey show far, and, of course, the upcoming fifth and final season.

When Stranger Things arrived in 2016, the Duffer brothers compared future seasons to Harry Potter, with each one set to find the characters older and dealing with real challenges such as adolescence, all the while fending off supernatural entities.

Well, they certainly delivered on that promise.

But, as is the case with every season of Stranger Things, there are always newcomers, and Season 5 is no different. In fact, we see two of them in the new teaser. But who are they?

Far from a sci-fi rookie, we see Terminator icon Linda Hamilton as she arrives on set.

There has been a lot of speculation about who Hamilton is playing (some believe she’s an older version of Eleven), however, the video neither confirms nor denies these rumors. She simply says, “I love this show so much, I really am a fan.”

We also get our first look at Evil Dead Rise (2023) actress Nell Fisher who replaces twins Anniston and Tinsley Price as Holly Wheeler, the youngest of the Wheeler children, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

Fisher’s age suggests a significant time-jump between Season 4 and Season 5.

While Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the flagship series, there are a number of spinoffs in development, including an animated series and a live-action series.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘s West End run has been given extended until December. “Stranger Things VR” (2024) is also now available.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited about Stranger Things Season 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!