‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Official Teaser Finally Arrives

The wait is over — we finally have our first look at Stranger Things Season 5 in action.

It’s been two years since Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix. In that time, we’ve been given several titbits of information about the final season from the Duffer brothers and various cast members. But none of it has been enough to satisfy our enormous appetites.

We’ve seen excerpts from the script, the names of all the episodes (though some remain unconfirmed), and interviews with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), and the Duffer brothers, who’ve shed some light on what we can expect.

Of course, Stranger Things Season 5 underwent excruciatingly significant delays due to the long-running WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes last year.

New Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser

Thankfully, production is now halfway through, although there’s still no release window in sight. So far, the upcoming finale has practically begged for our patience, but there are only so many more behind-the-scenes photos and teases from the cast and creators we can take.

Which could be why Stranger Things has finally released the first official teaser for the fifth and final season. Yesterday, the Netflix show’s official YouTube channel dropped the below video titled “Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season”:

“We’re officially halfway through filming the fifth and final season of Netflix‘s Stranger Things,” the caption beneath reads. “Take it all in nerds, we’re going on one last final ride!” And the stars from the show certainly echo this sentiment throughout the new video.

The featurette touches upon the actors’ journeys from the first season in 2016 through to the present day, with Millie Bobby Brown saying, “So, I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.” It’s hard to believe the show is now eight years old.

“We’re just kind of savoring every single moment,” Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) adds. There’s clearly a lot of nostalgia among the cast. “This is home,” Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) says. “You just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.”

But, of course, the actors don’t spend the entire video looking back — we have an epic showdown between our Hawkins heroes and the Upside Down to look forward to. “It’s just so exciting,” Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) says. “I think this is going to be the best season yet.”

“One hundred per cent, the wait will be worth it,” Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) promises. “Season 4 was big, Season 5 definitely feels bigger,” Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry Creel/One) adds while preparing to undergo his Vecna transformation.

We also get to see all the other original actors in the video, including Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), as well as newcomers Nell Fisher and Linda Hamilton.

It remains to be seen what Season 5 will be about, but, needless to say, at the very least it will see our beloved characters make one last stand against Vecna and the Upside Down, and possibly a new “big bad” that will make all the previous ones look like garden pests.

More From Stranger Things

While Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the flagship series, there are a number of spinoffs in development, including an animated series and a live-action series.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘s West End run has been given extended until December. “Stranger Things VR” (2024) is also now available.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

