‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finally Gets Official Teaser AND Release Window

Netflix has given a huge update on Stranger Things Season 5. But is it good news or bad news?

It’s fair to say that we all know how poor Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) felt during Season 1 — waiting for news about Stranger Things Season 5‘s release window is like being trapped in the Upside Down. Okay, so it’s not scary, but there’s really nothing to do but wait.

It’s hard to believe the explosive fourth season premiered on Netflix over two years ago, but here we are, waiting for the epic finale, which will see our beloved Hawkins heroes (Eleven, Dustin, Hopper, Will, et al.) make one last stand against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

While the Duffer brothers and some of the cast members (Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery, to name a few) have been teasing plenty, it just hasn’t been enough.

Fortunately, Netflix recently had the good sense to share the first official teaser for Stranger Things Season 5 in the form of a behind-the-scenes featurette (which confirms a major recasting). While we only get more teases, at least it was more proof Season 5 is real.

Watch the video below:

Of course, production on the upcoming fifth and final season of the show faced significant delays last year due to the long-running WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes.

Now, per that behind-the-scenes teaser, the cast and crew are halfway through. So, when will Season 5 finally begin streaming on Netflix?

Per Dexerto, Netflix has published its Q2 2024 earnings, and the lengthy update includes, at last, an actual official release window for the highly-anticipated final season of Stranger Things (and the second season of Wednesday, too — which is an added bonus).

“Looking forward through 2025, you’ve got new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and The Night Agent, and we’re in production on One Piece, so there’s a ton of excitement there just in our series,” Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos says during the video.

Now all we have to do is wait for the release date — which probably won’t come anytime soon.

Either way, at some point over the next 18 months, we’ll find out what will happen to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) after that gut-wrenching Season 4 cliffhanger, and which characters will be killed off in what is shaping up to a truly epic swansong for the hit Netflix series.

The Future of Stranger Things After Season 5

While Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the flagship series, there are a number of spinoffs in development, including an animated series and a live-action series.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘s West End run has been given extended until December. “Stranger Things VR” (2024) is also now available.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited about Stranger Things Season 5? Is this release window good news or bad news? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!