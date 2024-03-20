New ‘Back to the Future’ Finally Finds Its Doc and Marty, Theatrical Release Date Set

Great Scott! The new Back to the Future has revealed its Doc Brown and Marty McFly!

When it comes to a Back to the Future reboot, or a sequel, never say never. While creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have publicly condemned the idea, the fact that Zemeckis has revealed that his other classic, The Polar Express (2004), is getting a follow-up, says a lot.

Fortunately, for the time being, the 1985 film, and with it, the two equally beloved sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990), remain untouched. Unless we’re talking about other mediums of storytelling within the franchise, such as IDW Publishing’s comic book series, the canonical video game, or the world-famous musical.

Back to the Future: The Musical (2020) has been transporting fans back to the ’50s and the ’80s for four years. Last year, the show opened at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway (although it didn’t get off to the best start with theater critics despite being a hit across the pond in London’s West End, where performances continue at the Adelphi Theater).

From June 6 until August 31 next year, the show will embark on a North American tour, with first performances held at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. And now, as reported by Broadway.com, the show’s lead producer Colin Ingram and Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have announced initial casting.

Portrayed by Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) in London and New York and Cory English in London (and Christopher Lloyd in the movies), Doc Emmett Brown will be played by Don Stephenson (The Producers) in the musical’s North American tour.

Newcomer Caden Brauch will fill the self-tying sneakers of time-traveling teen Marty McFly. Brauch follows Olly Dobson (Manchester, UK), Ben Joyce (London), Casey Likes (Broadway), and, of course, the beloved Michael J Fox from the Back to the Future movies.

Check out the tweet shared by Broadway.com below, which includes a photo of the new Doc Brown and Marty McFly stars with the DeLorean:

This is heavy! The North American tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE has found its Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the musical:

Great Scott! The multi-award-winning Back to the Future: The Musical is changing Broadway musical theatre history. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back to the future. Experience this high-voltage comedy as the iconic story is adapted for the stage by the movie’s creators, Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando. Back to the Future the Musical features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B. Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time. When BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment.

Written by Bob Gale, with music and lyrics by composer Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri (who also scored the three films), Back to the Future: The Musical is an excellent re-telling of the iconic 1985 film of the same name. So great, in fact, you should grab your tickets yesterday!

The Back to the Future franchise has more history than you might think.

In addition to the three films, there’s an animated series that was released in 1991, with two seasons, each featuring 13 episodes. The series takes place after the Back to the Future trilogy, however, Bob Gale has stated that it exists in its own “what if” timeline.

This timeline also includes the IDW Publishing Back to the Future comic book series Gale was involved with as a writer. While it also continues with the time-traveling adventures of Doc Emmett Brown and Marty McFly in their DeLorean time machine, it crosses over with other popular franchises such as Transformers.

It also acknowledges Back to the Future: The Game (2010) as canon.

Back to the Future (1985) stars Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Crispin Glover (George McFly), Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen), Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), James Tolkan (Principal Strickland), Marc McClure (Dave McFly), and Wendie Jo Sperber (Linda McFly).

Further casting for the North American tour will be announced at a later date. For information on tour stops and dates, check out the official website.

A Tokyo version of the show also begins in April.

Have you seen Back to the Future: The Musical? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!