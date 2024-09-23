‘Back to the Future’ Reveals Brand-New Marty McFly Actor

The Back to the Future trilogy has become a permanent fixture in pop culture, with Marty McFly (Michael J Fox), Doc Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and their time-traveling DeLorean having long since embedded themselves in the collective consciousness.

The two actors, along with many others from the films such as Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) and Thomas F Wilson (Biff Tannen), have become synonymous with their on-screen counterparts. But this begs the question: Can Back to the Future work without them?

The Original Cast and Crew

Back to the Future owes much of its success to the many talents behind the film, particularly director/co-writer Robert Zemeckis and producer/co-writer Bob Gale.

Not only do the three films seamlessly blend humor and adventure with themes of family and identity, but their ability to build a cohesive narrative across multiple time periods continues to captivate audiences and critics alike.

But, ultimately, these films are nothing without their iconic duo.

Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Emmett Brown remain widely loved by fans. Fox’s adventurous teen is full of energy and spirit, which makes you want to root for him from the get-go, and Lloyd’s eccentric scientist brings a unique charm that balances madness and wisdom, while supporting characters such as Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) and Biff Tannen (Thomas F Wilson) further enrich all three films.

Though there are no plans for a fourth Back to the Future movie, which is often a topic of contention for creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale who have condemned the idea, the trilogy has extended into several other mediums of storytelling over the years, inspiring everything from comic books to video games, and animated shows to stage productions.

Back to the Future‘s Transition to the Stage

Back to the Future‘s transition from screen to stage has been a huge success.

First brought to life in Manchester, UK, before being moved to London’s West End, the award-winning musical adaptation reimagines iconic characters and scenes while staying true to the spirit of the original 1985 film.

But while the stage play gets most of its energy through its vibrant soundtrack, it’s the ever-changing cast that ultimately keeps things fresh. With new actors continuously taking on all the different roles, from Marty McFly to George McFly, and Biff Tannen to Doc Brown, Back to the Future: The Musical is always injecting new energy into the familiar tale.

Last year, the production arrived on Broadway, New York City, and this year embarked on a North American tour. And, in 2025, it will be heading to Tokyo, Japan. The show is also expected to continue with its London performances until July next year.

Taking all that into account, it’s hardly surprising that there have already been several different actors playing all the iconic Back to the Future characters. Recently, the West End version of the show announced yet another new lineup, which includes a new Marty McFly.

The New Marty McFly Actor

Per London Theater, the West End show has welcomed Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, CJ Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tanne, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly, and Vasco Emauz as Marty McFly (with Ellis Kirk as an alternate Marty).

Cory English reprises his role as Doc Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Lee Ormsby as Strickland (and alternate Doctor Brown), and Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly. Several other actors from the previous productions will also return to the ensemble, including Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman, and Gracie Caine.

Now, per WhatsOnStage, some new production photography for the show has been released, which includes a look at Vasco Emauz’s Marty McFly and several other characters.

The Back to the Future X (Twitter) account shared the below image of the new lineup:

A perfect future for these shakers and movers!!! Thanks for giving our new time travellers a warm welcome to Hill Valley!!!

A perfect future for these shakers and movers!!! 🤯 Thanks for giving our new time travellers a warm welcome to Hill Valley!!! 💘⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bh1H7M4GqI — Back to the Future (@BTTFmusical) August 15, 2024

Will Back to the Future Part IV Ever Happen?

While there has been plenty of speculations over the years, Robert Zemeckis has maintained that he and fellow Back to the Future creator Bob Gale do not plan on making a fourth film in the series during their lifetimes.

For more information about Back to the Future: The Musical, visit the official website.

Have you seen Back to the Future: The Musical? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!