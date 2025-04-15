Disney’s Canceled Galactic Starcruiser Lives On, Guests Will Embark This November

Disney Experiences’ latest venture is almost here, and it surprisingly proves the ill-fated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser lives on.

Debuting in 2022, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was a two-day, two-night adventure that saw guests spend time undertaking missions and experiencing the galaxy far, far away aboard the Halcyon spaceship. While it gained a small cult following, the average guest was put off by Disney’s hefty price tag for the experience, and after not two years, the Galactic Starcruiser officially folded.

Since then, the location–which is near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Walt Disney World Resort–remains unused, although reports about the building’s future have surfaced since its September 2023 closure. That said, while this version of the Galactic Starcruiser will likely never see the light of day again, the concept of it lives on–in the ocean.

With a maiden voyage set for November 2025, the Disney Destiny–Disney Cruise Line’s seventh ship–is completely themed to heroes and villains. As such, one of the main components of the Destiny‘s entertainment experience is the interactions between guests and the good and evil characters they have come to know from the Disney and Marvel canon.

Disney recently explained that the story will begin for guests in the Grand Hall, “where guests will be immersed in the epic duality of good and evil as the environment transforms throughout the cruise.” This analogy that the Grand Hall will “transform” already mimics the concept of the Starcruiser where guests’ actions directly impacted the story on the “ship.”

After explaining that guests will receive the “hero’s welcome” in the Grand Hall, complete with King T’Challa, AKA the Black Panther, Disney Parks Blog states that things may turn villainous for those aboard the Destiny.

“With 360-degree lighting effects that fill the room with life and color, the ever-changing space will react to the presence of certain characters, taking on the signature aura of some of the most legendary villains, rogues and mischief makers of Disney and Marvel lore,” the blog outlined. “One such transformation will take place with the arrival of Loki, the fan-favorite character from Marvel Studios’ films and the Loki television series. Intent on clearing his name with the mortals of Midgard, Loki will try to declare himself ruler of this vessel and its occupants.”

But this is more than just a show. Just like Rey and Kylo Ren dueled in front of guests on the Halcyon but also interacted with them on the ground, so too will villains like Loki.

“True to his infamous ego and affinity for chaos-making, you’ll never know where Loki may turn up with a grand proclamation of his glorious purpose or a dubious retelling of a well-known story…” the post continued. “The God of Mischief may even recruit unsuspecting guests for a surprise competition to prove their adoration for his royal highness or command them to explain the strange foreign rituals of ocean cruising.”

And it’s not just Marvel foes that Disney Cruise Line guests will encounter. From Cruella DeVil inviting guests to partake in her fashion runway show to Dr. Facilier performing magic tricks on deck and Maleficent holding court, it seems the Disney Destiny will be a truly interactive experience—much like the Galactic Starcruiser—but on the sea instead of in Central Florida—we mean the galaxy far, far away.

With around seven months left until the Disney Destiny makes its maiden voyage out of Port Everglades, Florida, Disney is sharing more and more about this new addition to the fleet. Notably, the Disney Destiny will include a Lion King-themed dining experience, a piano bar inspired by Cruella, and a Broadway-style show based on the 1997 musical hit, Hercules–complete with puppet Hydra.

The Disney Destiny will join its already-sailing sister ships, the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, as well as the rest of the fleet: the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Dream. Another cruise, the Disney Adventure, will arrive in December 2025. The Adventure features the record-breaking Ironcycle coaster, and the Pirates of the Caribbean show Captain Jack & the Siren Queen.

How do you feel about these interactive experiences coming to the Disney Cruise Line? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!