New Record-Breaking Roller Coaster, Ironcycle Test Run, Announced by Disney

The Walt Disney Company has shared a slew of updates about one of its newest ventures, the Disney Adventure. Included in the news was the confirmation that the Adventure will feature a roller coaster—the longest on record at sea—based on the Iron Man character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent Disney Parks Blog post, the House of Mouse shared six exciting elements coming to the Disney Adventure, which will enter the Disney Cruise Line fleet in late 2025. The Disney Adventure will follow the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, which set out on their maiden voyages in December 2024 and November 2025, respectively.

The Disney Adventure is scheduled to embark out of Singapore on December 15, 2025, and Disney just shared six must-do experiences, including one that will mark a new frontier for the House of Mouse’s footprint at sea.

On the upper deck of the cruise ship, guests will find the Marvel Landing, where, as Disney says, they can “experience hero-sized fun” with three new attractions.

“On Pym Quantum Racers, you’ll take the wheel of Pym Tech-modified mini-cars for a zip around a full-scale toy set track, navigating outsized and undersized obstacles along the way,” Disney says. “And, you can even blast into an awesome mix of high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats on Groot Galaxy Spin.”

This will mark the third Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction for the Disney Experiences brand, with Groot Galaxy Spin joining Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Perhaps the most exciting addition to the Disney Adventure when it comes to attractions is what will be the longest roller coaster at sea, Ironcycle Test Run. Ironcycle Test Run will be the Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster, with guests riding Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype “on a thrilling high-speed circuit.

“Following a rapid-fire driving lesson from F.R.I.D.A.Y., you’ll push the new technology to its limits on a gravity-defying ride suspended up to 30 feet above the upper deck on the soon-to-be longest roller coaster at sea,” Disney writes.

The 820-foot-long Ironcycle Test Run seems to marry the branding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the popular Tron Lightcycle / Run attraction found in both Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World and Shanghai Disney Resort. Tron Lightcycle / Run was one of the more recent e-ticket attractions that opened in Florida, following Cosmic Rewind in 2022 and preceding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the divisive retheme of Splash Mountain.

With this combination of three new attractions, as well as a “sleek” pool deck and bar all themed to Tony Stark’s residence, the Marvel Landing seemingly acts as a version–or extension–of the Avengers Campus that can be found at both Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Iron Man is one of the most beloved and recognizable characters in the MCU, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s tenured portrayal of the character from 2008’s Iron Man to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr. was recently revealed to be rejoining the MCU for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, where he will play Victor Von Doom.

Alongside the Marvel Landing, guests aboard the Disney Adventure will also be able to get a dose of the comic book franchise in Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle shown on the Disney Imagination Garden Stage–a stage situated in front of three-deck-high LED screens that will also host shows like Captain Jack & the Siren Queen and Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party.

“Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line, said (via The Walt Disney Company).

“Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids to relaxing venues for adults to unwind to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”

Originally known as the Global Dream, this Global-class cruise ship was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in November 2022 and transformed the ship from the Global Dream into the Disney Adventure.

“Bookings for the Disney Adventure are scheduled to open on December 10, 2024,” says Disney. “Details on sailing dates will be released on November 14, 2024.”

