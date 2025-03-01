Universal Rumored To Update Top-Rated Roller Coaster After 2,000+ Days

Big changes may be on the way for one of Florida’s top-rated roller coasters.

Theme park fans are used to change, as Universal and Disney tend to consistently upgrade their parks, rides, attractions, and lands. This rings especially true for 2025, with both companies making significant modifications to their Florida theme park locations.

From new expansions to renovations of older locations, Universal and Disney fans alike have seen some of the biggest and most transformational changes take place over the last few months.

These changes may now even extend to a very popular roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resort, which is rumored to undergo an operational overhaul.

Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure Rumored to Change at Universal

A new rumor suggests that Universal will discontinue the use of a single-rider line for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in preparation for the coaster to start using Universal Express Pass.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened on June 13, 2019, ushering in a new and exciting age for not just the Universal Orlando Resort but the entire suite of Universal Studios locations. Hagrid’s was and still remains one of Universal’s most impressive attractions to date, blending theming and immersion with an unforgettably thrilling on-ride experience.

However, despite opening almost six full years ago, Hagrid’s has not been part of Universal Express Pass, making it one of the very few major attractions that are not part of this system. Other popular rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Jurassic World VelociCoaster do have an Express Pass option, making Hagrid’s exclusion somewhat strange.

This new rumor follows Universal’s announcement that the single-rider line for Hagrid’s is no longer being offered. According to Universal’s website, “Single Rider is based on availability at select attractions and subject to change without notice.”

If Hagrid’s actually does begin offering Express Pass, the side of the line used for single riders will most likely be the new Express Pass entrance.

Universal Express Pass essentially allows guests to skip the standby queue for most rides and attractions at the park. There are different tiers of Express Pass, with the highest being the “Unlimited” option, allowing guests to skip the lines as many times as they want.

Last year, Disney introduced its own version of Express Pass called Lightning Lane Premier Pass. Much like the lowest tier of Express Pass, Premier Pass lets guests skip the line once per ride. It’s unclear if Disney will roll out an unlimited version, but it seems likely.

Of course, 2025 is set to be another banner year for Universal, with Epic Universe set to open in just a few months. Billed as one of Universal’s most immersive and impressive theme parks, Epic Universe will be home to multiple rides and attractions as well as numerous feature-rich lands to explore.

Epic Universe will be anchored by a few key brands and franchises, such as Harry Potter and Super Mario, and will even feature a land inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon animated film series.

Perhaps the most exciting element of Epic Universe is Dark Universe, a land inspired by Universal’s collection of classic monsters, such as Wolfman, Frankenstein, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

These wonderfully frightening monsters will star in their own “E-ticket” attraction called Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which Universal promises to be one of the most advanced and exhilarating theme park rides to date.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025.

