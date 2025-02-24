Disney+ Subscribers Threaten to Cancel Over “Ridiculous” Problem

It seems like just yesterday, but it’s been nearly six years since The Walt Disney Company launched Disney+, its first major move into streaming. Disney+ was the ultimate streaming service for Disney fans, giving them a chance to watch iconic Disney movies, classic Disney Channel shows, and even some really great Disney+ originals.

Disney+ got off to a very strong start, and tens of millions of people subscribed in the first few months. And the platform currently has nearly 160 million subscribers.

Related: Bob Iger Finally Explains Why Disney Abruptly Axed Streaming Service, “Looked Redundant to Us”

Unfortunately, things have not been smooth sailing for Disney and Disney+. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek is currently being sued by investors for lying about the success of Disney+ and misleading them about the streamer’s performance. During Chapek’s time with the company, Disney+ lost billions of dollars.

However, when Bob Iger returned as CEO in November 2022, he made tackling Disney+ one of his top priorities. And, while it took a couple of years, Disney+ finally saw a profit in the third quarter of 2024. Of course, those profits did come with multiple series cancellations, budget cuts, and layoffs, so it was a mixed bag.

Related: Following Cancellation Backlash, Bob Iger Shares Huge Disney+ Update

However, just because Disney+ is doing better than it has in the past, that does not mean that subscribers are completely happy. In fact, many of them are threatening to cancel due to a ridiculous issue that they are sick of dealing with.

Reddit user ValuableSwimmer4940 shared an image from Disney+ on her television screen. The message told her that she was unable to watch anything because she had used up all of her allotted “I’m Away” options. Selecting the “I’m Away” option allows subscribers to access the app when they are traveling, but you can only select “I’m Away” so many times before Disney blocks you from using the service.

Related: UPDATE: Disney and Rivals Officially Abandon Streaming Service Amid Legal Complications

Many commenters shared their frustration at getting the message as well, especially when they get that message while at home. One commenter said that they recently moved, and Disney+ wasn’t accepting their change of address. They ended up having to call customer service to fix the issue, but it still wasn’t fixed.

I moved house 4 months ago and 2-3 times I week I get these messages. I keep clicking update household, and when that stops working, I use the I’m away. And when that stops working I have to contact Disney+ and they fix the problem, only for it to reappear again and I feel like I am caught in a loop. 3 times I have had to go to disney support, and each time they claim it wont happen again but it always does.

A lot of commenters said that they were getting so frustrated that they were going to cancel the service just so they didn’t have to keep dealing with problems. Some pointed out that it was crazy for Disney to be so geared towards families and then make it difficult for families to watch.

Even though Bob Iger was able to turn things around at Disney+, the waters are still very rocky. In the first quarter of 2025, Disney+ lost 700,000 subscribers, primarily due to expiring promotions and price increases.

Are you a Disney+ subscriber? Are you happy with the platform, or are you considering ending your membership? Let us know in the comments!