Freddy Krueger Terrorizes Millie Bobby Brown in New ‘Elm Street’ Trailer

It’s not hard to imagine Stranger Things (2016) icon Millie Bobby Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven in the beloved sci-fi series, facing terrifying monsters from other franchises. After all, we’ve seen her go up against all sorts of nightmarish entities in Hawkins, from Demogorgons to Demodogs, and Mind Flayers to dark wizards (Vecna).

In fact, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the iconic “dream demon” Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) from the Elm Street franchise share many similarities. Elm Street fans who’ve tuned into Stranger Things will recognize that Season 4 is, in part, a love letter to some of those films; in particular, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987).

Mille Bobby Brown vs. Freddy Krueger

Now, it’s time to watch Millie Bobby Brown go toe-to-toe with Freddy Krueger, as a brand-new fan/AI-made trailer, courtesy of the usual culprits, YouTube channel KH Studios, has emerged from the dreamworld (it does look a bit like a fever dream). Check it out below:

This isn’t the first time the world-famous Stranger Things star has appeared in a fan-made Elm Street reboot trailer through the use of footage from her other projects and AI. But it does happen to be somewhat better and ever so slightly more convincing than the last one.

It’s hardly the most impressive trailer, but we’ve seen worse. While we’re not in favor of filmmakers using AI, we can’t help but wonder if it would add a particularly nightmarish touch to the Elm Street reboot given how fever-dream-esque some of these fake trailers are.

Are We Getting a New Elm Street Reboot?

There’s no telling when an Elm Street reboot might happen. The rights to the franchise have reverted back to Wes Craven’s estate, which, according to some reports, has put a high price-tag on the IP. Still, we think it’s only a matter of time before Freddy returns in some capacity.

While diehard fans continue to clamor for the return of horror legend Robert Englund, who portrayed the character in every film bar the 2010 reboot, the actor has since announced his retirement from the character, stating that he’s “too old and thick” to play Freddy now.

For now, we’ll have to make do with the Elm Street franchise (but don’t bother wasting your time on anything that isn’t the original 1984 film, the sequel Dream Warriors, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare). The films are available across various streaming services.

As for Stranger Things, the first four seasons are streaming on Netflix. There’s no release date for Season 5 yet, however, according to reports, it will premiere this year.

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown take on Freddy Krueger in an official A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot? Let us know in the comments down below!