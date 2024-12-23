‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t the Best Sci-Fi Horror Series on Streaming

Stranger Things is the most acclaimed sci-fi horror series of all time. Premiering on Netflix in 2016, the Duffer brothers’ series became an overnight sensation, spawning three more seasons to date (the fifth and final is on the way), a multimedia franchise that spans novels, comics, video games, and stage plays, and launching its young cast into stardom.

Audiences instantly fell in love with the world of Hawkins (not so much its darker side, the Upside Down) and characters such as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

The show revolves around several characters as they face threats from the Upside Down, a place that resides beneath their hometown where nightmarish monsters from the Demogorgon to the Mind-Flayer lurk, and the equally sinister Hawkins Lab, the agency that created Eleven’s telekinetic powers and opened the gateway into the shadowy realm.

Since its arrival, Stranger Things has been praised by audiences and critics for its authentic ’80s atmosphere and nostalgia, infectious soundtrack, special effects, genuine scares, humor, tension-building, and, of course, its cast and characters. But it’s not the only great modern sci-fi horror series out there–if you haven’t checked out FROM, you’re seriously missing out.

What’s FROM About?

FROM takes place in a mysterious town in the US where the residents–each of whom has unwittingly stumbled into the back-country setting by taking the same wrong turn in their vehicle no matter where in the States they’re from–are living a waking nightmare from which they can’t escape, because, despite their efforts, the town won’t let them leave.

The premise alone is enough to send shivers down your spine, but it gets worse, as the residents are tormented by nightmarish nocturnal creatures that emerge from the surrounding forests as soon as the sun goes down.

These creatures pose as humans in an attempt to convince the townspeople to let them inside their homes, where they’ll brutalize them in unimaginable ways. Fortunately, each household comes equipped with a mysterious “talisman” that prevents the monsters from entering–unless they’re invited in.

The show centers around Boyd Stevens (Lost‘s Harold Perrineau), the self-appointed sheriff and mayor, and the Matthews family (Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, and Simon Webster), the town’s new arrivals, as they try to figure out a way to escape their living nightmare.

Per MGM+, here’s the description: “FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night.”

The first season of FROM premiered in February 2022 and received wide acclaim for its story, directing, and performances. In April 2022, it was renewed for a second season, which premiered in April 2023. In June 2023, the series was renewed for a third season, which premiered in September 2024. In November 2024, a fourth season was commissioned.

Is It Any Good?

Yes–FROM is as compelling as it is genuinely terrifying. With its mystery-small-town setting, it oozes Stephen King vibes from the offset. And though it might not be the most original concept, the simple idea that one can’t escape a place where hellish creatures threaten to dismember you every time the sun goes down is gloriously effective.

The cast is also superb. Harold Perrineau, especially, gives an incredibly solid performance.

Watch the official trailer for FROM Season 1 below:

Where Can I Watch FROM?

FROM is streaming on MGM+. You can also watch through Amazon Prime Video.

It stars Harold Perrineau (Boyd Stevens), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha Matthews), Eion Bailey (Jim Matthews), David Alpay (Jade Herrera), Elizabeth Saunders (Donna Raines), Shaun Majumder (Rudra Khatri), Scott McCord (Victor Kavanaugh), Ricky He (Kenny Liu), Chloe Van Landschoot (Kristi Miller), Pegah Ghafoori (Fatima Hassan), Corteon Moore (Ellis Stevens), Hannah Cheramy (Julie Matthews), Simon Webster (Ethan Matthews), and Avery Konrad (Sara Myers).

There’s no release date for FROM Season 4.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

Have you seen FROM? Let us know in the comments down below!