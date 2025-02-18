No Warning: 4 Disney World Locations Closed Down, Possibly Permanently

Walt Disney World is often described as a place of magic and nostalgia, where families create lifelong memories.

Since its opening in 1971, it has expanded significantly, offering not just world-class attractions but also a diverse range of dining experiences.

Over the years, restaurants and eateries have become a vital part of the guest experience, allowing visitors to explore different cuisines from around the world without ever leaving the parks. From fine dining experiences to quick-service spots, Disney has always prided itself on offering something for everyone.

However, the pandemic brought massive disruptions to Disney World’s operations. When the parks reopened in 2020 after a four-month closure, not everything came back to life immediately. Some restaurants and attractions remained shuttered due to staffing limitations, reduced demand, or operational changes.

While most locations have since reopened, a few spots remain closed with no clear indication of a return. Some may never reopen at all.

Here are four Disney World locations that have yet to reopen, leaving many guests wondering if they’ll ever make a comeback.

Four Disney World locations that may be closed permanently

1. Tomorrowland Terrace (Magic Kingdom)

Nestled between Main Street, U.S.A. and Tomorrowland, Tomorrowland Terrace has been a well-known quick-service restaurant in Magic Kingdom.

Before the pandemic, the location was already operating on a seasonal basis, mainly opening during peak times like the holidays and spring break. Its large outdoor seating area and prime location made it a convenient stop for parkgoers needing a quick meal or a break from the crowds.

Despite remaining closed for regular dining, the space is still used for special events. It currently serves as the venue for Magic Kingdom’s firework dessert parties, offering guests a reserved spot to watch the nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After.

While Disney has not officially announced the permanent closure of Tomorrowland Terrace, its prolonged absence from the park’s regular dining lineup raises questions about whether it will ever reopen as a daily restaurant again.

2. Restaurant Marrakesh (EPCOT – Morocco Pavilion)

EPCOT’s World Showcase is known for its incredible international dining options, and Restaurant Marrakesh once provided a truly immersive Moroccan experience.

Located deep within the Morocco Pavilion, the restaurant was known for its elegant atmosphere, live entertainment, and authentic North African cuisine. Belly dancers and traditional Moroccan music added to the ambiance, making it one of the most unique dining experiences in the park.

However, Restaurant Marrakesh has remained closed since 2020. Unlike some locations that stayed closed due to staffing or operational challenges, this restaurant faced a different issue—the ownership transition of the Morocco Pavilion.

The pavilion was originally sponsored and operated by a Moroccan company, but Disney took over full control in 2020. Since then, Restaurant Marrakesh has been repurposed for various temporary uses, including as an Annual Passholder lounge and a relaxation area during festivals. Despite these changes, no reopening date has been announced, and it remains unclear if Disney has plans to bring it back as a dining location.

3. Garden View Tea Room (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort)

For years, the Garden View Tea Room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa was a beloved spot for guests looking for a refined afternoon tea experience. With its Victorian charm and beautiful views of the resort grounds, the tea room provided an elegant retreat from the hustle and bustle of the parks. Guests could enjoy classic English-style tea service, complete with finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries.

Since Disney World’s 2020 closure, the Garden View Tea Room has remained shut, even as other Grand Floridian dining locations have reopened. Unlike some of the other closed locations, this one has seen no alternative use—no pop-up lounges, no seasonal dining options.

While its absence is disappointing for fans of the tea service, its closure may be tied to the ongoing renovations happening at the Grand Floridian. With these updates, there is still hope that the tea room could make a return, but for now, it remains one of the resort’s lost treasures.

4. Big River Grille & Brewing Works (Disney’s BoardWalk)

Unlike the other restaurants on this list, which are currently labeled as ‘temporarily closed’ by Disney, Big River Grille & Brewing Works is a confirmed permanent closure. Located on Disney’s BoardWalk, this microbrewery and casual dining spot shut its doors in January 2024 with little warning.

The closure was a surprise, considering the restaurant had been a fixture on the BoardWalk for years, offering handcrafted beers and hearty pub-style food.

Guests initially assumed Disney had an immediate replacement lined up, but over a year later, there is still no word on what will take its place. The closure of Big River Grille marks yet another major change coming to the BoardWalk area, which has seen multiple shifts, including the upcoming closure of Jellyrolls, the beloved dueling piano bar, set to close in April 2025.

What’s Next for These Locations?

While Disney World continues to evolve, it’s clear that not all locations will survive the test of time. The pandemic forced many businesses to reevaluate their operations, and some closures may be a result of shifting priorities.

While there’s always a chance that locations like Tomorrowland Terrace, Restaurant Marrakesh, and the Garden View Tea Room could reopen in some capacity, their extended closures suggest that Disney may be considering repurposing these spaces permanently.

As for Big River Grille, its closure is a done deal, but Disney has yet to announce a new replacement. Given the BoardWalk’s popularity, it’s likely that a new restaurant or entertainment option will take its place eventually.

For now, Disney fans will have to wait and see what the future holds. Whether these spots make a grand return or fade into history, one thing is for certain—Disney World’s landscape is always changing, and new surprises are always just around the corner.