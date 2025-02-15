Select Transportation Now Unavailable in Disney World, Operations Halted

A certain method of transportation is now offline in Walt Disney World.

Part of what makes a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort so magical is the seemingly endless transportation options. Guests can hop aboard the Monorail for a scenic round trip to parks such as Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as hotels such as Disney’s Polynesian Village, Grand Floridian, and Contemporary Resorts.

For those who want a more robust method of transportation, buses provide a great option, taking guests to and from just about everywhere on Walt Disney World property.

Disney World also has a number of water taxis that can take guests to places like Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and BoardWalk Resort.

However, select water taxis are now unavailable.

Disney Closes Old Key West Water Taxi Service

Disney has confirmed the water taxi at Disney’s Old Key West Resort is temporarily unavailable. New signage informs guests of the temporary closure, reading:

Water taxi service from Old Key West to Disney Springs is not operational at this time. Please rely on bus services.

When operational, this watercraft takes guests to and from Old Key West and Disney Springs. According to reports, cast members say the dock is being redone, and the boat service is expected to remain closed for several months.

For a full breakdown of Disney’s water transportation services, look below:

Magic Kingdom Park and Magic Kingdom Area Resorts

Accessible by water launch (also known as water taxi) from: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Ferryboats connect Magic Kingdom park to the Transportation and Ticket Center. You can also hop aboard a water taxi to travel between the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

These parks are accessible via the FriendShip Boat from the following locations: Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel Disney Springs

Disney Springs is accessible via the Sassagoula River Cruise from the following locations:

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter

This is hardly the first closure of 2025 in Walt Disney World, with the resort also losing Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in January. While ride and attraction closures are quite common and typically last for only a few weeks, this is hardly the case for Disney’s western-themed roller coaster, which is set to remain closed until 2026.

This marks one of the most intensive refurbishments Thunder Mountain, or any other ride, has seen in Disney World. So far, most of the coaster’s track has been removed, with work now extending through other areas of the ride.

An official reopening date is unformed at this time, though, as previously mentioned, the guests should expect not to hop aboard “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” for at least a full year.

