Select Transportation Now Unavailable in Disney World, Operations Halted

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann 1 Comment
A water taxi taking guests from the Magic Kingdom to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.

Credit: Disney

A certain method of transportation is now offline in Walt Disney World.

A charming riverboat filled with passengers cruises along a river in front of a row of colorful, multi-story buildings in a quaint residential area with lush green lawns, shortly before Disney suspends water
Credit: Park Nerds

Part of what makes a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort so magical is the seemingly endless transportation options. Guests can hop aboard the Monorail for a scenic round trip to parks such as Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as hotels such as Disney’s Polynesian Village, Grand Floridian, and Contemporary Resorts.

For those who want a more robust method of transportation, buses provide a great option, taking guests to and from just about everywhere on Walt Disney World property.

Disney World also has a number of water taxis that can take guests to places like Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and BoardWalk Resort.

However, select water taxis are now unavailable.

Disney Closes Old Key West Water Taxi Service

Disney's Old Key West Resort, a Disney resort hotel, at sunset.
Credit: Disney Vacation Club

Disney has confirmed the water taxi at Disney’s Old Key West Resort is temporarily unavailable. New signage informs guests of the temporary closure, reading:

Water taxi service from Old Key West to Disney Springs is not operational at this time. Please rely on bus services.

When operational, this watercraft takes guests to and from Old Key West and Disney Springs. According to reports, cast members say the dock is being redone, and the boat service is expected to remain closed for several months.

For a full breakdown of Disney’s water transportation services, look below:

Magic Kingdom Park and Magic Kingdom Area Resorts
Accessible by water launch (also known as water taxi) from:

Ferryboats connect Magic Kingdom park to the Transportation and Ticket Center. You can also hop aboard a water taxi to travel between the following Resort hotels:

  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
These parks are accessible via the FriendShip Boat from the following locations:

  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Beach Club Villas
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
  • Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Disney Springs
Disney Springs is accessible via the Sassagoula River Cruise from the following locations:

  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort

  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

  • Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter

People riding Disney Thunder Mountain through rocky, arid terrain, expressing excitement and thrill. The coaster cars are bright yellow and red.
Credit: Disney

This is hardly the first closure of 2025 in Walt Disney World, with the resort also losing Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in January. While ride and attraction closures are quite common and typically last for only a few weeks, this is hardly the case for Disney’s western-themed roller coaster, which is set to remain closed until 2026.

This marks one of the most intensive refurbishments Thunder Mountain, or any other ride, has seen in Disney World. So far, most of the coaster’s track has been removed, with work now extending through other areas of the ride.

An official reopening date is unformed at this time, though, as previously mentioned, the guests should expect not to hop aboard “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” for at least a full year.

Will you be visiting Disney World this year?

Luke Dammann

