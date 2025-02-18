Don’t Miss Out on This Limited-Time Opportunity at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort has brought back one of its most exciting sales, giving Annual Passholders and Team Members an exclusive opportunity to score major discounts on merchandise. For those who missed out on the previous sale, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these limited-time deals and get the most out of a Universal Orlando Annual Pass.

Universal Orlando’s Best Sale is Back

One of the best parts about being a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder is access to exclusive perks, and one of the biggest perks is back for a limited time. Universal has relaunched its massive merchandise sale at the Hollywood Brown Derby Hat Shop, a fan-favorite shopping event that allows Passholders and Team Members to save big on a variety of park merchandise.

This sale originally ended on January 31, 2025, leaving many fans wondering if it would return. Now, Universal has reopened the sale, and while the discounts aren’t as deep as before, they are still a great opportunity to grab some Universal gear at a fraction of the usual price.

Currently, guests can find items at 50% off, compared to the previous sale’s 70% discount. While this might not be as extreme as the last round, it’s still a fantastic way to stock up on theme park favorites.

What’s on Sale?

The merchandise selection includes a wide variety of items, ranging from apparel and home goods to Loungefly bags, plush toys, and other Universal-themed souvenirs. Whether you’re looking for a new Universal Studios hoodie, a collector’s item from Jurassic Park, or a fun Harry Potter wand, there’s a good chance you’ll find something worthwhile in this sale.

Passholders should remember to bring their Universal Orlando Annual Pass, as the sale is strictly limited to those with a valid UOAP. There’s no indication of whether Universal will bring back this sale again after it ends on April 20, 2025, so those interested should take advantage of it while they can.

The Perks of Being a Universal Orlando Passholder

Being a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder comes with a variety of benefits beyond just merchandise discounts. Many theme park fans debate whether it’s worth the investment, but for those who visit the parks frequently, the perks more than pay for themselves.

Access to Exclusive Events and Discounts

Universal offers a variety of exclusive events and discounts for Passholders throughout the year. From early previews of new attractions to seasonal dining discounts, there’s always something happening for those with an annual pass.

Many Passholders appreciate the ability to visit the parks without worrying about blackout dates (depending on the pass level) and enjoy perks such as complimentary parking and discounts on food and beverages.

The Universal Express Perk (Depending on Your Pass)

One of the biggest benefits for higher-tier Passholders is access to Universal Express after 4 PM, which lets guests skip the regular lines on participating rides. This perk alone can make the cost of an annual pass worth it, as Express passes can be pricey when purchased separately.

For those who love Universal’s thrill rides, this means more time on VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and other top attractions without spending hours in line.

Passholder Appreciation Days

Universal holds special events like Passholder Appreciation Days, which feature extra discounts, exclusive merchandise, and limited-time food and drink offerings. These events make Passholders feel like VIPs, with surprises such as complimentary buttons, magnets, and even unique character meet-and-greets.

Freebies and Special Offers

Beyond the sales and Express perks, Universal often provides additional free items to Passholders, such as special lanyards, collectible cups, and even early previews of new lands and rides.

Passholders were among the first to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter before it officially opened, as well as Super Nintendo World in other parks. Universal tends to reward its most loyal guests with sneak peeks at what’s next.

Is a Universal Orlando Annual Pass Worth It?

For locals and frequent visitors, a Universal Annual Pass is one of the best ways to experience the parks. The discounts alone can make it a valuable investment, especially for those who love Universal’s attractions, dining, and shopping.

If you’re on the fence about getting a pass, consider how often you plan to visit and how much you’d typically spend on tickets. If you visit more than a couple of times a year, the pass pays for itself quickly. Factor in benefits like free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, and the occasional exclusive sales like the Brown Derby Hat Shop event, and the value becomes even clearer.

Additionally, with Universal Epic Universe opening in 2025, Passholders will likely see even more exclusive perks, from early access to new attractions to special merchandise celebrating the park’s grand debut. The excitement surrounding this expansion makes now a great time to invest in an annual pass.