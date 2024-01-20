Universal Drops Surprising Passholder Perk as Attendance Soars

The Universal Orlando Resort has a lot of changes coming over the next year. With Epic Universe expected to open next summer along with two brand new hotels and rumors swirling about the future of several attractions, Universal guests can expect big changes coming. However, the resort just confirmed a major update for annual passholders.

According to Universal’s annual pass page, any guest purchasing a new annual pass can get three additional months for free, extending the pass from 12 months to 15. This is a deal that Universal Orlando offers on and off throughout the year, but it currently comes at a strategic time, as a 15-month pass purchased now would get passholders into next March or April, just prior to the expected opening of Epic Universe.

As hundreds of Walt Disney World annual passholder (or Magic Key holders at Disneyland) have started to express their dissatisfaction with the Disney parks and the cost of an annual pass, many have also started cancelling their passes or simply not renewing when the time comes. Early last year, a report came out that confirmed that Universal Orlando has seen a steady increase in attendance since 2021, beating almost every park at Walt Disney World except the Magic Kingdom. With this latest offering from Universal, it’s sure to draw disappointed Disney passholders over to the rival park, and the opening of Epic Universe will likely push the resort past the House of Mouse.

With the Mardi Gras season about to kick off at the resort, it’s the perfect time to sign up for an annual pass! Each year, Universal’s Mardi Gras season brings specialty drinks, food, and a nightly parade that rivals anything New Orleans has to offer. The resort also features a concert series each year during the event, and just recently released the lineup for this year. The concerts are free for Universal guests and annual passholders, making this time of year even more incredible at the resort. The parks do tend to get crowded this time of year, bringing skyrocketing wait times and thousands of guests.

With Epic Universe opening next year, it’s expected to bring several beloved franchises to life, including How To Train Your Dragon, an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s classic monsters, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. It’s the first major addition to either Universal or Disney World in decades, and discourse between the two rival parks has been heated for months as Universal works to expand its reach across the country and around the world.

Are you planning to take advantage of this exciting offer from Universal? What are your thoughts on their expansion efforts? Let us know down below!