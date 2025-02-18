Confirmed: Universal Orlando Makes Disney-Inspired Decision on Theme Park

Universal Orlando is launching an exciting new after-hours experience at its tropical water park, Volcano Bay. For the first time ever, guests can enjoy Universal Volcano Bay Nights, a limited-capacity event that offers exclusive nighttime access to some of the park’s most thrilling attractions.

What to Expect at Universal Volcano Bay Nights

Set to take place on select Saturdays—April 12, April 26, May 3, May 10, and May 17—this unique event will transform Volcano Bay into an after-dark tropical paradise. Guests will be able to experience the park’s most popular water attractions with lower wait times, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in immersive cultural festivities inspired by the Waturi people.

Some of the top attractions that will be available include the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and the Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides. In addition, visitors can dance the night away at Waturi Beach with a live DJ, participate in classic beach games like limbo and hula hooping, and even meet beloved DreamWorks characters such as Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, and King Julien.

Adding to the tropical vibes, complimentary island-inspired snacks will be available, including Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta. Guests will also receive a Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup, allowing for unlimited Coca-Cola beverage refills during the event.

Specialty food and beverage options can also be purchased at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, and Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona.

Ticket Prices and Additional Offerings

Tickets for Universal Volcano Bay Nights are available now for $99 per person, plus tax, with complimentary event parking included. Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount when presenting a valid pass and photo ID.

Guests can also reserve a private cabana for an enhanced experience, starting at $249.99. These cabanas, available on a first-come, first-served basis, can be booked in-park on the day of the event.

Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to enjoy the park before the exclusive event officially begins at 7:00 p.m.

A Huge Year for Universal Orlando

The introduction of Volcano Bay Nights is just one of many major developments happening at Universal Orlando Resort. In 2025, Universal will debut Epic Universe, its most ambitious theme park yet. With five immersive worlds—including Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe—this massive expansion is expected to bring record-breaking crowds to Universal Orlando.

With Disney World experiencing multiple closures in 2025, including major refurbishments at attractions across the parks, many guests may find Universal Orlando a more appealing option. The opening of Epic Universe will likely draw visitors who are looking for fresh and exciting experiences, especially with Universal’s aggressive expansion strategy compared to Disney’s slow-moving updates.

Between the arrival of Epic Universe and new offerings like Volcano Bay Nights, Universal Orlando is proving to be the theme park resort to watch in 2025. As Disney struggles with ongoing refurbishments and operational changes, Universal is giving guests even more reasons to choose their parks for their next vacation.