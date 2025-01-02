Universal Orlando Closes Down Theme Park Effective Immediately, Thousands Turned Away

Universal Orlando Resort, known for its three theme parks–Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park–will be the talk of the town this year as they welcome the fourth gate to Central Florida: Universal’s Epic Universe.

But while excitement continues to build for the arrival of this major new addition, Universal Orlando will continue to operate its trio of parks as normal—and that means surprise closures, too.

The Sunshine State’s Theme Park Game-Changer: Universal’s Epic Universe Set to Open in May 2025

Mark your calendars, thrill-seekers, because May 22, 2025, is about to become a date for the history books. Central Florida, long celebrated as the theme park capital of the world, will elevate its game with the grand debut of Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated new theme park: Epic Universe.

For decades, Florida has been the ultimate playground, boasting mega-resorts like the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort (spanning an eye-watering 25,000+ acres and home to four theme parks and two water parks) alongside Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando. And come this spring, a new addition to one of them is ready to shake up the lineup.

Universal’s Epic Universe promises an immersive experience like no other, offering visitors multiple themed lands that will transport them to realms of fantasy and adventure. Prepare to journey through:

Celestial Park, the central hub of Epic Universe.

Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Dark Universe.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, where guests can explore the universe of Mario and more.

The fantasy-centric How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

The official extension of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with The Ministry of Magic joining Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

And that’s not all. Epic Universe is bringing heavyweight attractions to the table, including Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Dragon Racer’s Rally, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, Curse of the Werewolf, and Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

With this incredible addition, Universal Orlando Resort is setting the stage to rival and redefine the theme park experience. Expect the crowds to flock, the excitement to soar, and the Sunshine State to be under the microscope even more in 2025.

Universal Theme Park Officially Closed

Prior to Epic Universe welcoming guests, Universal Orlando Resort is experiencing operational difficulties. Cold weather has officially shut down Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park in 2025. The back-to-back closures on January 2 and January 3 come after the park also shuttered on December 31, 2024, AKA New Year’s Eve.

The closure was announced on the official Universal Orlando Resort X (formerly Twitter) channel:

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

“Besides less clouds around, the most noticeable change will be cooler temperatures dropping into the mid 60s to upper 60s after the front moves through,” Click Orlando reported in late December 2024. “Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s to upper 40s, and wind chill values will mostly be in the 40s, but some areas may feel like the mid to upper 30s.”

The cold front reports at the end of last year suggested that the water parks in Central Florida may have to shut down, and it’s clear that has come to fruition. Interestingly, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park at the Walt Disney World Resort remains open at the time of publication; however, that could change as weather forecasts develop.

Looking ahead, more operational challenges may be on the horizon as meteorologists predict an arctic blast will hit the Sunshine State next week.

“Florida will indeed get in on the Arctic action as well,” Click Orlando wrote in a new report. “Temperatures will absolutely plummet when the first major winter system that’s expected to drag that dense but shallow layer of arctic air south. This will likely get going into early next week, around [January 6.]”

If guests are travelling out to Central Florida to partake in some water-based theme park activities, it might be worth holding off until the barrage of cold fronts have ended.

Elsewhere at the Universal Orlando Resort, more changes are underway, with the confirmed permanent closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios. The 15-year-old famed coaster will shutter for good sometime in September 2025, as confirmed by the company in late 2024.

How do you feel about all the closures striking the Central Florida parks recently? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!