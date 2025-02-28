Disneyland to Close Multiple Fan-Favorite Attractions Ahead of Peak Season

Several more rides are going offline at Disney.

Guests can rest assured their day at Disneyland will be full of magic and fun thanks mostly due to the resort’s large collection of rides and attractions. From thrilling roller coasters to classic slow-moving dark rides, Disneyland has something for everyone to enjoy, with new expansions always on the horizon.

However, rides must close down from time to time, even at “The Happiest Place on Earth,” with Disneyland set to close an additional three attractions over the next few weeks.

Upcoming Disneyland Closures

Indiana Jones Adventure

Disneyland will be closing three attractions for seasonal refurbishment, beginning with Indiana Jones Adventure. This classic thrill ride, which allows riders to go on their very own Indiana Jones-inspired adventure, has been entertaining guests for decades and has become one of the resort’s most prominent attractions.

Indiana Jones Adventure will close on March 17. The attraction is expected to be offline for about a month and reopen on April 24.

Mission: BREAKOUT

Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT. This drop-tower ride blends thrills and chills with the world of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, allowing riders to come face-to-face with characters like Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Racoon.

The ride is a reimagined version of Disneyland’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which closed in 2017 to make way for the Marvel attraction. Mission: BREAKOUT is located in Avengers Campus, a Marvel-inspired hub at Disney California Adventure theme park.

Mission: BREAKOUT will be closed from March 10 through March 20.

Fantasmic!

Lastly, Fantasmic is also set to close this spring. The “fantastic” nighttime spectacular has become one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland over the years, delivering an exciting and gripping story that blends iconic Disney songs together.

Fantasmic suffered a major technical incident during a 2023 performance when the massive Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire. The show was halted, and guests were asked to leave, with the animatronic destroyed. Disneyland put the show on indefinite hiatus. Fantasmic eventually returned in 2024, debuting a new, slightly modified version.

Fantasmic will not be performed on March 3-6, March 10-13, March 31-April 3, and April 7-10.

All of these closures come ahead of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which begins Friday, February 28.

This year has already been a busy one for Disneyland. Earlier this week, demolition began at the former site of Tortilla Jo’s, a restaurant that had served classic Mexican dishes for twenty years. The resort is also currently in the process of reworking the turnstiles at its California Adventure theme park, a project that seeks to streamline the entry and exit procedure.

Changes continue on the East Coast, with several rides and attractions closing at Walt Disney World. Perhaps the most notable closure is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a classic western-themed roller coaster. This ride is one of the most popular in Disney World’s four theme parks, but it closed earlier this January for an extensive refurbishment.

The coaster’s track is being entirely redone, and rumors suggest the final scene will also receive heavy upgrades. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is not expected to reopen until next year, marking one of the longest refurbishments Disney World guests have seen in recent years.

