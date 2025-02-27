Disneyland Begins Demolition of Classic Location After 20+ Years

Demolition of a classic Disney location has officially begun.

Related: Disney Guests Stunned as Star Tours Closure Comes With Heavy Security

Disneyland is home to many rides, attractions, and lands for guests to enjoy, although the fun doesn’t end with the parks. Alongside Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, guests also have access to Downtown Disney, which acts as Disneyland’s own outdoor shopping and dining hub.

Like Disney Springs in Florida, Downtown Disney features dozens of leading brands and restaurants, giving guests something to do before, between, or after their day at the parks.

However, just like the parks themselves, Downtown Disney has changed significantly in recent years, with one iconic location officially being demolished.

Demolition Begins at Former Site of Tortilla Jo’s

Related: Disney World Prepares Permanent Closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Tortilla Jo’s permanently closed in March 2024 and has remained empty since. With construction walls now surrounding the building, guests may have wondered what Disney’s plans for the restaurant were. Well, sources have confirmed demolition of the building has officially begun. It’s unclear how long this demolition process will take, but Tortilla Jo’s replacement, a BBQ, will likely open pretty quickly.

Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon, along with Pearl’s Roadside BBQ, will replace Tortilla Jo’s, giving guests two brand-new locations to explore and enjoy at Downtown Disney.

Tortilla Jo’s originally opened in 2004, making the Mexican table-service restaurant a staple part of Disneyland for twenty years. The eatery offered guests a range of dishes, including nachos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas, but it was for its table-side guacamole, freshly prepared and customized for each diner.

Related: Disneyland Raises More Prices for 2025, This Time Targeting Students

Tortilla Jo’s is hardly the only location undergoing changes. Downtown Disney is currently in the middle of a large-scale renovation. The former ESPN Zone building has transformed into a series of shops, with several new locations opening in recent months.

These changes extend far beyond Downtown Disney, with the resort expected to begin its ambitious new Avatar project sometime this year. As confirmed back in 2024, Disneyland will soon have its own version of Pandora—The World of Avatar.

The immersive alien land based on James Cameron’s box office-smashing sci-fi franchise first opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017 and has been a huge hit ever since, making a West Coast version inevitable.

Preliminary work has already begun, but guests have yet to see any real movement inside the parks. This is expected to change in 2025, with the year marking a big one not just for Disneyland but for Walt Disney World as well.

Disney’s Florida resort has already seen several places change and close, namely, Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand, which will soon be home to a brand-new South American-inspired area. For more information on upcoming changes to the Disney parks, click here.

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon?