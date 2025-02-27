Disneyland Raises More Prices for 2025, This Time Targeting Students

Prices are going up yet again in Disneyland, but not in the way you might expect.

Related: Disney Guests Stunned as Star Tours Closure Comes With Heavy Security

In the last few years, prices have been rising steadily for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, ranging from the cost of tickets to the price of food. The price of a Disney vacation has outpaced other economic figures, even inflation at times, and with the introduction of add-ons and extras like Lightning Lane, what once was a moderately pricey vacation can now easily be a very expensive trip for the average family.

Now, following a string of other recent price hikes, Disneyland is set to raise the cost of entry yet again, although not for traditional guests.

Disneyland Rasies Price of Grad Nites in 2025

Related: Attendance Drop Anticipated After Universal Confirms Unexpected Closure of Beloved Ride

Every year, Disney welcomes high school graduates into its parks to celebrate their academic accomplishments. This is an incredible time to visit, as Disney shuts the parks down just for graduates, meaning riding popular roller coasters like Space Mountain and enjoying iconic dark rides such as Haunted Mansion is fairly easy.

However, Grad Nite at Disneyland comes at an extra cost, one that recently went up. The price of admission for Grad Nite in 2025 has increased by up to 17% compared to previous years, per The Orange County Register,

The special event will be held on 14 dates through the summer, starting on May 9. The final day to enjoy Disneyland Grad Nites is June 13, 2025. The event will be held inside Disney California Adventure, one of two theme parks featured at the Disneyland Resort. Here, guests can find more thrilling IP-driven attractions like the Incredicoaster and Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT.

In addition to rides and attractions, Grad Nite will also feature DJ dance parties, special food and drinks, and unique meet-and-greet encounters.

There are three ticket options to choose from:

Grad Nite private party with access to DCA beginning at 9 p.m. Price: $119 to $124

All-day admission to Disney California Adventure that includes the Grad Nite party. Price: $149 to $169

Parkhopper with admission to both parks and the after-hours party. Price: $239 to $259

As stated earlier, this is hardly the only price hike guests have seen in recent months and years, not just at Disneyland but at other Disney resort locations. The cost of a ticket has risen multiple times, as has the cost of food, snacks, drinks, and other entertainment options.

Earlier this year, Disney announced it would raise rates for Disney Vacation Club (DVC), the company’s own timeshare program. Disney also recently rolled out Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which grants guests the ability to skip the line at every available ride and attraction once.

Of course, this comes at quite a price, with the Magic Kingdom option reaching up to $450 per guest. Other parks, like EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are noticeably cheaper, but the add-on remains one of the priciest upgrades guests have seen at the Disney parks in quite some time.

Will you be visiting Disneyland in 2025?