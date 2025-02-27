Attendance Drop Anticipated After Universal Confirms Unexpected Closure of Beloved Ride

One Universal Studios theme park has unexpectedly extended and announced the closures of two beloved attractions.

Theme park ride closures might be a buzzkill, but they’re a necessary evil. Just like your favorite roller coaster needs speed, rides also need upkeep. Routine maintenance ensures the thrills stay safe and the magic doesn’t crumble. It’s the behind-the-scenes work that keeps rides running smoothly, even if it means a temporary pause on the fun.

Some closures, though, drag on longer than others. For example, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is currently in the midst of a lengthy closure that will see it reopen “with a little bit of new magic” in 2026. Similarly, Test Track shuttered last summer to make way for a new iteration of the ride that is set to debut at some point this summer, complete with the return of General Motors as the attraction’s sponsor.

Universal has undertaken equally lengthy closures in the past. From 2015 to 2016, The Incredible Hulk Coaster was off-limits for nearly a year while Universal Orlando Resort replaced sections of the track and updated its queue area, entrance, and storyline.

A lengthy closure is tough, but the real test of patience comes when no reopening date is in sight—or when said reopening date is changed or announced at the last minute. That was the case this week at Universal Studios Japan, where two rides had their temporary closures extended.

As per a post shared via Universal Studios Japan’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Hollywood Dream – The Ride will now remain closed until March 4. Hollywood Dream – The Ride: Backdrop – which sees guests ride the attraction backward – is closed until March 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, JAWS is now also set to close from April 8 to April 25, 2025.

Translated from Japanese by

[Notice of change in suspension period]

Hollywood Dream – The Ride will be closed until March 4th (Tuesday), and Jaws will be closed from April 6th (Sunday) to April 28th (Monday).

The latter remains the only full operating version of the beloved attraction, which was previously also found at Universal Studios Florida until it was closed to make way for the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion. A similar iteration of the ride can be found within the Universal Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood but isn’t quite as immersive.

According to USJ 1, the extended closure of Hollywood Dream – The Ride will likely lead to a drop in attendance for younger visitors.

Other attractions currently shuttered at the Osaka theme park include Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic and Shrek’s 4-D Adventure, both of which closed indefinitely in January. Snoopy’s Sound Stage Adventure, Wand Studies, Ernie’s Rubber Duckie Race, Sesame’s Big Drive, and Universal Spectacle Night Parade: The Best of Hollywood are all also closed indefinitely.

What’s your favorite Universal attraction?