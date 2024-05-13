Home » Disney

You’re Going To Want To Avoid Disney, as It’s About To Be Overrun by Teenagers

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Mickey Mouse in the foreground with Pixar Pier, featuring The Incredicoaster and a ferris wheel, at Disneyland in the background during twilight.

Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

It takes a certain kind of person to spend their days surrounded by teenagers voluntarily. I’m looking at you, high school teachers.

If you’ve never had that experience before, it can be a bit overwhelming and occasionally scary, especially if a massive group of teenagers descends on you all at once.

Walt Disney alongside Disneyland Cinderella Castle.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Suppose you have never experienced large groups of teenagers and have no desire to do so. In that case, you should avoid Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure on certain dates in late May and early June.

The Disneyland Resort is bringing back Grad Night starting this week. On these specific nights, Disney’s California Adventure closes early, and this year’s high school graduates have the run of the place.

But both parks will be overrun by kids during those Grad Nite celebrations. Graduates have three ticket options: just for the Grad Nite party at Disney’s California Adventure starting at 9, an all-day entrance to Disney’s California Adventure, or a Park Hopper pass allowing all-day entrance to Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

A wide shot of Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in California.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Guests must also know that Disney’s California Adventure will close early on Grad Nite to accommodate the kids.

The Grad Nite celebrations take place on:

May 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31

June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14

The cost for Grad Night depends on which option the graduates choose. Option 1 gets the students only entrance to the Grad Night private party at Disney’s California Adventure. It costs $109 for a weekday and $114 for a weekend.

Option two allows students to enjoy Disney’s California Adventure all day and costs $139 for a weekday and $144 a weekend.

The final option is to give the high school graduates a Park Hopper pass, which allows them to enter Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure for the entire day. The pass costs $209 on a weekday and $229 on a weekend.

Guests ride the Jumpin' Jellyfish ride at California Adventure
Credit: Disney

According to Disney’s website, nearly all of the rides and attractions at California Adventure will be open for the grad crowds. However, the event is unavailable to the general public and does not end until 2 a.m.

After last year’s event, it appeared that Disney’s Grad Nites would end. Guests complained about the behavior of the hundreds of unsupervised teenagers running through the parks. According to guests, recent high school graduates cut lines, yelled at rides and attractions, and were generally rude to cast members.

In 2022, the event was almost canceled after the students shouted vulgar and racist chants in front of children and families. 

However, despite the problems of the last two grad seasons, Disneyland decided to continue with the tradition.

So, be warned if you’re planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort with your family on those May or June nights. You will be surrounded by teens and everything that comes with that.

Have you ever experienced Disneyland’s Grad Nite celebration? 

