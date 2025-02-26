Disney World Prepares Permanent Closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing yet another transformation, and this time, it’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster taking the spotlight—literally. Walt Disney World recently filed a permit for a fresh repainting of the attraction’s iconic giant guitar, a fixture that has stood outside the ride’s entrance for years.

While the repaint itself may seem minor, it’s yet another indication that big changes are on the horizon for one of Disney’s most adrenaline-pumping coasters.

The work, set to be handled by Harrison Contracting Co. Inc., involves sanding, applying a coat of primer, and finishing it off with two layers of high-performance paint. What remains unclear is whether the guitar will retain its signature red-and-white aesthetic or if Disney is planning to surprise guests with a whole new look.

This wouldn’t be the first time the guitar has received a facelift—back in 2021, the attraction underwent a similar refresh. But with a major retheme on the horizon, fans can’t help but wonder if this update is part of something much bigger.

The Muppets Are Moving In

If you’ve been following Disney Parks news, you know that The Muppets are set to take over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The official announcement came in early 2025, but no timeline has been given for when the reimagining will be complete.

Disney has stated that the new ride will feature The Muppets alongside some of music’s biggest stars in a high-energy rock festival. Given the franchise’s legendary humor and chaotic energy, the new version of the ride is bound to be a unique experience.

What’s interesting is that many of the ride’s core elements are expected to remain intact. The existing roller coaster layout, launch sequence, and blacklight effects will likely stay, but Aerosmith’s presence will be completely removed.

The biggest changes will likely be in the pre-show video, queue decor, and onboard soundtrack. While nothing has been confirmed, it’s safe to assume that fans will soon be trading in “Love in an Elevator” for some Muppets-style musical mayhem.

More Closures Shake Up Disney World

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s upcoming transformation is just one of many changes coming to Disney World. The theme park giant is currently in the midst of a massive overhaul across multiple locations. This summer, MuppetVision 3D—which has entertained guests at Hollywood Studios for decades—is officially closing its doors.

Over in Magic Kingdom, Disney is planning its largest expansion in decades with the Beyond Big Thunder project. Guests wil be able to experience Disney Villains Land and a Cars Land when the project is finished. The expansion is expected to drastically reshape the back half of the park, offering guests new adventures and experiences like never before.

Meanwhile, DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom is making way for a brand-new land inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Disney World is no stranger to change, but the sheer number of closures and rethemes happening all at once is something guests haven’t seen in a long time. It’s clear that the company is gearing up for a new era, one that moves away from older intellectual properties and embraces fresh storytelling opportunities.

What’s Next for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?

While Disney has yet to announce an official closure date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s transformation, one thing is certain—the countdown has begun. It’s unlikely that the ride will remain open past 2025, as Disney is expected to fast-track the reimagining to capitalize on the renewed interest in The Muppets.

With the repainting of the giant guitar already underway, it wouldn’t be surprising if the attraction quietly closes in the coming months to make way for construction.

For fans of Aerosmith’s version of the ride, now is the time to get one last ride in before the band’s presence disappears from Hollywood Studios forever. And for Muppets fans, the wait will soon be over for a brand-new, music-fueled adventure with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang.

Whether this turns out to be a seamless transition or a controversial change remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure—Disney World in 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most transformative years the park has seen in a long time.