Virtual Queues Galore: Fans Outraged Over New Epic Universe Development

After years of anticipation, we’re just three months away from the opening of Epic Universe. The theme park is set to redefine theme park entertainment when it opens in May, introducing five immersive worlds designed to transport guests into beloved stories and cutting-edge experiences.

Anchored by Celestial Park, a futuristic hub of lush gardens and thrilling rides, Epic Universe aims to rival Disney’s dominance with attractions that push the limits of storytelling and technology. Among the park’s headliners is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a vibrant recreation of the Mushroom Kingdom, where guests can race through Bowser’s Castle, explore Yoshi’s Island, and even jump the track aboard a mine cart in Donkey Kong Country.

Universal Monsters fans will venture into the eerie streets of Dark Universe, home to Frankenstein’s twisted experiments and classic horror reimagined. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter expands with a Parisian setting inspired by Fantastic Beasts, as well as the Ministry of Magic as seen in the OG Harry Potter films, offering yet another new spellbinding experience for Potterheads.

Epic Universe also introduces How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons soar in a sprawling, kid-friendly land filled with interactive elements, including what appears to be an animatronic recreation of Toothless himself.

While we’re sure that every attraction will be in high demand come May, it seems like Universal is prepared for the crowds. Yesterday, Epic Universe was added to the map of Universal Orlando Resort, with fans noticing one controversial addition: virtual queues.

All the lands of Epic Universe have a virtual queue… should we be worried? #EpicUniverse

All the lands of Epic Universe have a virtual queue… should we be worried?#EpicUniverse pic.twitter.com/QETGoWSyg4 — All Things Universal (@AllTUniversal) February 28, 2025

For now, the virtual queue symbol is in place next to every single land at Epic Universe.

Considering that this also includes Celestial Park—the park’s entrance—we doubt this means every single area requires a virtual queue to enter. However, it does appear that virtual queues will be in play to some extent across the entire theme park.

Universal, of course, isn’t the first theme park to integrate virtual queues. Walt Disney World Resort has done so pretty extensively upon opening new attractions, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind only just eliminating its boarding group system a few days ago, four years after the attraction first opened. Universal Orlando Resort’s water park, Volcano Bay, also relies on a virtual queue system.

Considering the theme park community’s sentiment towards virtual queues, it should come as no surprise that responses to the news have so far been pretty divisive.

“So, you have to purchase a 3-day ticket to get to Epic Universe, and then you need a virtual line to get INTO the actual lands?” said one X, formerly known as Twitter, user. “This, by logical conclusion, also means virtual queue for the rides.”

Of course, until we hear it from Universal ourselves, we don’t know the full extent of its virtual queue system. For now, however, it appears standby lines will be kept to a minimum at the park. Watch this space.

How do you feel about the use of virtual queues at Epic Universe?