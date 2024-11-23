Universal Orlando Reveals Massive ‘Harry Potter’ Expansion: New Rides and Attractions Announced

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to redefine theme park entertainment with its highly anticipated Epic Universe, set to open on May 22, 2025.

Universal Orlando Epic Universe: A Magical New Era Begins in 2025

This groundbreaking park promises a collection of immersive lands, attractions, and experiences unlike anything seen before, capturing the imaginations of fans from around the globe.

With Universal Epic Universe, guests will embark on an extraordinary journey through meticulously crafted lands that transport them to entirely new worlds. From intergalactic adventures to mythical kingdoms and beloved stories brought to life, the park is designed to deliver awe-inspiring moments at every turn.

At the heart of this epic expansion lies one of its most enchanting additions: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. This magical land is poised to captivate fans of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding universe with spellbinding adventures, interactive experiences, and incredible storytelling.

A Sneak Peek at Universal Epic Universe’s Lands

Universal Epic Universe will introduce visitors to several groundbreaking themed areas, each with its own distinct identity. While specific details remain closely guarded, confirmed lands include Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the Dark Universe, and How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk. Of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic stands out as a crown jewel.

This unique land takes guests beyond Hogwarts and Diagon Alley, immersing them in two distinct eras of wizarding history: the bustling 1920s magical Paris from the Fantastic Beasts series and the iconic 1990s London Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter films. Here’s everything you need to know about what awaits in this magical land.

Step Into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Orlando Epic Universe

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic offers an unparalleled deep dive into wizarding culture. Guests will traverse the streets of Paris and London while uncovering secrets, engaging in spell-casting, and experiencing thrilling adventures.

Bring Dolores Umbridge to Justice

A centerpiece of the land is the attraction Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, where guests will join Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Higgledy—a mischievous house-elf—in ensuring Dolores Umbridge faces justice.

As Voldemort’s reign of terror ends, Umbridge must answer for her infamous misdeeds. The experience begins with guests boarding omnidirectional lifts (or elevators) to attend her trial at the Ministry of Magic in 1990s London. But when Umbridge attempts to escape, the real action kicks off.

This exhilarating ride combines state-of-the-art technology with storytelling magic, taking guests on a wild chase through the Ministry’s iconic halls. It’s a thrill-packed opportunity to finally see one of the wizarding world’s most notorious villains meet her fate.

Pro Tip: Unlike Harry’s disastrous experience with Floo Powder in The Chamber of Secrets, the Paris Métro-Floo offers seamless transportation from 1920s Paris to the London Ministry—no pronunciation skills required!

Must-See Experiences in Magical Paris at This New Universal Orlando Theme Park Land

1920s Paris is brimming with wizarding charm, from its cobblestone streets to bustling shops and cafes. Here are the highlights:

Explore Newt Scamander’s Magical Menagerie

Ever since Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them graced the screen, fans have longed to peek inside Newt Scamander’s magical suitcase. Now, guests can do just that.

The land features a live-action show where Gwenlyn, an employee of Le Cirque Arcanus, attempts to rescue magical creatures stolen by the ringmaster, Skender. Combining advanced puppetry, dazzling special effects, and talented performers, this show is a visual feast.

Pro Tip: Look out for the mischievous Demiguise and playful Mooncalves hiding in plain sight!

French Confections at K. Rammelle

Craving a sweet treat? K. Rammelle delivers mouthwatering French desserts infused with wizarding magic. Guests can marvel at whimsical storefront displays featuring spinning carousels and Ferris wheels made entirely of sweets.

Pro Tip: Don’t leave without sampling the signature macarons or éclairs—they’re almost too magical to eat.

Interactive Wand Magic

At Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, guests can purchase intricately designed interactive wands and practice their spell-casting skills throughout the streets of Paris. The wands come with elegant three-sided boxes symbolizing the wand’s material, core, and length, along with a map of interactive spell locations.

Pro Tip: Keep an eye out for hidden magical beasts that come to life with the flick of your wand.

Dining Delights and Wizarding Beverages

Café L’air De La Sirène

Parisian cafes meet wizarding charm at Café L’air De La Sirène. Guests can savor French classics such as sandwiches, croissants, and bespoke desserts while surrounded by mosaics and carvings depicting fantastic beasts.

Pro Tip: Marvel at the towering croquembouche centerpiece—a cone of 2,000 cream puffs that’s as magical as it is mouthwatering.

Bar Moonshine

Step into the 1920s at Bar Moonshine, a lively American-style bar offering themed cocktails, wine, and beer. The space is adorned with vintage Quidditch pennants and memorabilia from Ilvermorny, the American wizarding school.

Pro Tip: Younger guests can enjoy a refreshing mug of Butterbeer from the nearby Bièraubeurre Cart.

Shop for Treasures

No trip to wizarding Paris is complete without a stop at Tour En Floo, a charming shop specializing in quills, stationery, and wizarding world apparel. Fans can stock up on notebooks, backpacks, and memorabilia to bring a touch of magic home with them.

Pro Tip: Look for items inspired by the French wizarding school Beauxbatons—perfect for channeling your inner scholar.

Why Universal Orlando Epic Universe Is a Must-Visit

The addition of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic solidifies Universal Epic Universe as a destination for fans of all ages. Its seamless blend of immersive storytelling, interactive experiences, and world-class attractions ensures that visitors will feel truly transported into the wizarding world.

As the park’s grand opening approaches, the excitement surrounding Universal Epic Universe only continues to grow. Whether you’re a lifelong Harry Potter fan, a lover of thrilling rides, or someone looking for a magical escape, Universal’s newest park is sure to deliver an unforgettable adventure.

Mark your calendars for May 22, 2025—a new era of theme park magic awaits!