Entire Universal Park Closure Extended, Projected Reopening in Doubt

Posted on by Chloe James Leave a comment
Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Universal Studios Florida icons and entrances together

Credit: Universal

The closure of one Universal park has been extended due to current conditions in Florida.

Florida is celebrated for its warm and sunny climate (it’s the Sunshine State, after all), but winter can still bring unexpected chills. Temperatures can dip significantly during cold fronts, which in turn impacts the state’s iconic theme parks—especially water parks—which thrive on Florida’s reputation for year-round heat.

A man goes down the slide at Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

During colder spells, attendance at these attractions often drops, and some even close temporarily. Last year, Walt Disney World Resort infamously shuttered Blizzard Beach (the one water park that currently operates during the winter and is, ironically, winter-themed) on multiple occasions during its brief seasonal run.

This year is shaping up to be no different. Not only has Blizzard Beach closed multiple times due to low temperatures so far this winter, but it’s currently undergoing yet another closure as an Arctic blast affects Florida.

Aerial view of Volcano Bay water park featuring a grand, volcano-like structure with cascading waterfalls. Surrounding the volcano are pools, slides, and lush greenery. Visitors enjoy the sunny day among the attractions and palm trees, easily navigating with the virtual line system.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 43 degrees Fahrenheit today, with the climate turning even colder as we move into next week. Next Wednesday, lows of 38 degrees Fahrenheit are expected to hit the area.

Unsurprisingly, Blizzard Beach is closed right now. While it’s currently slated to reopen from tomorrow, we wouldn’t be surprised if this changes.

Universal Shutters Water Park

Universal Orlando Resort has now made a similar move.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️
Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday, January 4 due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

Universal Volcano Bay, the park’s water park, first opened in 2017 and extended its closure to today (January 4) late last night. The park was previously only slated to close on January 2 and January 3. Like Blizzard Beach, we suspect more closures are on the horizon next week, too.

Three girls at Universal Volcano Bay, two jump in the air while a younger one smiles at the camera
Credit: Universal

Home to the likes of Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides, Ika Moana, and Kopiko Wai Winding River, Volcano Bay boasts a tropical theme, not totally dissimilar to Disney’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon. The latter currently only operates from roughly March to November, when Blizzard Beach takes over for a few months during its refurbishment.

Three cold fronts are expected to hit Florida in the coming month. The first is ongoing, while the second is set to hit around January 7 and 8, and the third will arrive January 11 to 12. The third is expected to be the most intense of the trio, with the possibility of snow in the Sunshine State. Temperatures will apparently sit in the mid to upper-20s during this wave in Orlando.

Guests sit in a raft on Honu of the Honu ika Moana at Volcano Bay
Credit: Universal

With this in mind, guests can expect a high number of water park closures in the coming weeks. Fortunately, Orlando is quite literally fun central, meaning there are plenty of other parks and attractions to enjoy in the meantime (which, most importantly, don’t involve getting soaking wet in freezing cold temperatures).

Are you visiting Florida during this cold front?

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

