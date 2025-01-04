Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean To Change Forever in 2025 – Here’s What’s Happening

Big changes are on the horizon; are you ready?

There is so much to look forward to in the new year when it comes to the Disney theme parks, with both Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort set to undergo extensive refurbishments and reimaginings over the next several years.

The same can be said for Walt’s original theme park resort in Anaheim, California, though the changes planned for Disneyland are not as intense as what will be happening on the East Coast. Regardless, all Disney fans can expect 2025 to be one of the most transformational years in the company’s history.

Some of these planned changes and reimaginings are controversial among hardcore Disney fans, with the closure of iconic locations like Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom sparking controversy within the community.

Other impending closures, like the ones planned for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, left fans divided. Some are excited to see what the future holds, while others feel Disney is making a grave mistake.

However, one of the biggest changes that has seemingly gone under the radar for most is the upcoming new Pirates of the Caribbean-theme bar set to open at the Magic Kingdom this year. Not only will this new bar give fans something new to enjoy during their day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but the location will usher in an exciting new era for Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as a whole.

Disney’s New Pirates of the Caribbean Bar

First revealed at Disney’s Destination D23 event in 2023, the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge and bar seeks to give guests an alternative when it comes to swashbuckling adventures, this time giving visitors a relaxing and immersive environment to kick back and relax in.

Advertised as a “first of its kind” lounge, Disney’s new Pirates lounge will build on the story found within the classic dark ride. The bar will be located just a few feet from the entrance to Disney’s classic pirate boat ride in Adventureland, one of several themed lands found inside Magic Kingdom.

Immersive extensions to Disney’s more structured rides and attractions are nothing new, with Disney building a Star Wars-theme bar for its Galaxy’s Edge of expansion back when the land opened in 2019. Guests will also find a restaurant themed to the Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom, which allows them to explore the world of what is perhaps Disney’s most comedic adventure yet.

Immersive entertainment is becoming more of a priority for not just Disney but theme park companies in general, with the same shift also happening at Universal Studios.

Disney’s new pirate bar is set to open in late 2025, though fans will likely get an official release date soon.

As stated earlier, the grand opening of Disney’s new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge/bar marks a new era for the Disney parks as a whole, with Walt Disney World set to undergo significant changes in 2025 and beyond.

Starting in January, Disney will begin the phased closure of DinoLand U.S.A. at its Animal Kingdom theme park. This closure has been rumored for quite some time but was finally and officially confirmed last year during Disney’s D23 presentation.

Disney is expected to close both the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island at the Magic Kingdom in 2025 to make way for a new expansion inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Disney will also be closing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Muppets Courtyard at its Hollywood Studios theme park, though it’s unknown when work will actually begin on this project.

What new Disney project are you most excited about? Will you be visiting Walt Disney World in 2025?