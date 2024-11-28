Illegal Wheelchair Rentals Cause Havoc at Disney, Guests Use Them as Bumper Cars

Frustration is growing at one Disney park as young parkgoers increasingly rent electric wheelchairs for their own comfort, causing chaos for their fellow guests.

For accessibility reasons, Disney parks across the globe allow for an array of aids to support those unable to complete a 20,000-step park day on foot. At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, electric scooters (AKA Electric Conveyance Vehicles, or ECVs) and wheelchairs are available for rental at the parks, while Disneyland Paris rents out wheelchairs, and external companies provide scooters.

Electric Wheelchairs Cause Chaos at Disney Park

A report from Shanghai Disneyland claims that these young parkgoers are renting electric wheelchairs “as a means of transportation in the park, driving around the park with laughter, and even playing ‘bumper cars.'”

According to the Yangtse Evening Post, this issue stems from the fact that businesses near the park are providing electric wheelchair rental services and, in order to deal with the inspection when entering Shanghai Disneyland, they can provide an “inspection form” that will ensure they’re given access.

The Shanghai Disneyland website states that electric wheelchairs are “to be used only for the purposes of carrying guests with assisted mobility needs due to disability, advanced age or relevant medical conditions.”

Guests are not happy about this latest trend at the park, with the Yangtse Evening Post quoting recent visitors as complaining that “I originally brought my children to Disneyland to enjoy a happy parent-child time, but I didn’t expect these electric wheelchairs to disrupt my plan,” and that “yesterday I was in a hurry to go to the toilet, jogging all the way, and when I turned at the back door of Sweetheart, several electric wheelchairs rushed out and blocked the road!”

Electric wheelchairs are a huge help to guests with mobility issues because, as we all know, navigating a Disney park is no small feat. Shanghai Disneyland—home to the newly opened Zootopia Land, Toy Story Land, TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure—is Disney’s biggest “castle park,” spanning 963 acres. That’s 11 times the size of the OG Disneyland Park in Anaheim.