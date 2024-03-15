Disney Starts Work On Third Location for Iconic Theme Park Resort

Disney has officially started construction on a huge upcoming project at its newest theme park resort.

Fresh off the opening of its latest expansion — a brand-new land and attraction inspired by Zootopia (2016) — yet another addition is coming to Shanghai Disneyland.

An as-yet-unnamed hotel is set to join the resort’s existing lineup, which currently consists of Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel. This was first announced in 2023, when Disney broke ground to start piling work for the hotel.

Now, the piling is complete, which means Disney is ready to start actual construction work.

While the hotel currently has no opening date, it’s expected to contain 400 rooms once complete. Its theme is also yet to be announced.

Shanghai Disney Resort’s hotel update was accompanied by the revelation that it recently “began initial preparation work for construction of a separately themed attraction to be located within Shanghai Disneyland, adjacent to Zootopia.”

It added that the project is still at the “initial planning stage” and that updates will be given as work progresses.

First opened in June 2016, Shanghai Disneyland is one of Disney’s biggest theme parks. As per the original 2010 master plan for the resort, it will eventually include two additional theme parks (although this likely won’t happen any time soon).

Disney plans to spend a whopping $60 billion on its theme parks and experiences over the next decade. While it’s yet to reveal how much certain resorts, such as Shanghai Disneyland, will get, it has confirmed that $30 billion of this total has specifically been set aside for theme parks. Walt Disney World Resort is said to receive $17 billion alone, with rumors heating up of a fifth theme park in recent months (although, personally, we’d just take a thorough refurb of Dinoland U.S.A).

What would you like to see from Disney’s theme parks over the next decade? Let us know in the comments!