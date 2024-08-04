Report: Disney Under Fire for Deleting Wheelchairs From Guest Photos

At Walt Disney World, one of the biggest things that the theme park has prided itself on over the years is its ability to accommodate all guests. No matter what your ability is, Disney will have a solution to ensure that all guests can experience the magic equally.

That belief and standard has been questioned as of late, however, with the massive changes hat came along with the Disability Access Service (DAS Pass) update.

Disney has ignited a fervent debate among guests and disability rights advocates with its recent modifications to the Disability Access Service (DAS) program. The program, designed to accommodate guests with disabilities who cannot tolerate long wait times, has been a cornerstone of accessibility at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Effective May 20 at Walt Disney World and June 18 at Disneyland, Disney significantly narrowed the eligibility criteria for DAS. Previously accessible to guests with a wide range of disabilities, including mobility impairments, the program will now primarily serve individuals with developmental conditions such as autism spectrum disorder.

The decision stems from concerns over the program’s misuse by guests without disabilities. A surge in DAS requests since 2019 prompted Disney to investigate the issue, leading to the conclusion that a significant portion of users were exploiting the system to bypass traditional queues.

While acknowledging the problem of abuse, critics argue that Disney’s new policy unfairly penalizes genuinely disabled guests. A coalition of 140 individuals with various disabilities has penned a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, expressing outrage over the changes. The group contends that the policy discriminates against individuals with conditions like cancer, narcolepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

Disney maintains its commitment to providing accessible experiences for all guests and has introduced measures to enhance guest support and streamline the DAS application process.

A Disney spokesperson confirmed that the company is still very much committed to ensuring its park guests with disabilities enjoy a first-class experience.

The company statement reads:

“Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all Guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our Guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks.”

Disney has also pointed out that it will continue to publish detailed park accessibility information on its website and is planning to hire more staff who will receive enhanced training to signpost park-goers to accessibility provisions. Those who are eligible for a DAS pass will now not need to reapply for 120 days instead of the previous 60.

Disney fans are actively opposing the recent changes by sharing their renewal experiences with the Disability Access Service (DAS) on social media and organizing online.

Over 28,000 people have signed a Change.org petition urging Disney executives to reconsider the new policy. The petition, initiated in April by a group known as “DAS Defenders,” is described as a “grassroots alliance of over 2,600 members” that formed in reaction to the policy changes. The group has also sent a letter to Disney executives requesting a revision of the policy, but the company has yet to respond.

“Historically, Disney has been a symbol of inclusion, acceptance, and joy for disabled individuals who often face discrimination, lack of access, and challenges in managing complex conditions,” the letter said. “However, with these recent changes, Disney has eroded that legacy by rolling back accommodations that have existed for years, leaving many disabled people feeling abandoned.”

However, the company’s decision to restrict eligibility has sparked a heated debate about the balance between accommodating guests with disabilities and preventing system abuse.

With disability services being so controversial at Disney, another guest’s recent post online has stirred up a lot of conversation.

It’s Barbie Paris took to Reddit to share a slew of PhotoPass photos from Walt Disney World, calling it the “Disney PhotoPass Photographers Try to Not Crop Out my Wheelchair Challenge”. In the photos, we can see that a lot of the photos are oddly angled, only showing the guests upper body, not capturing the bottom half.

As someone who is not in a wheelchair, and has PhotoPass photos in some of these locations, I can confirm that my photos are full body shots.

The guest wrote:

“if there are any photopass friends in here, know it’s totally ok to include our wheelchairs in photos. if not things are so awkwardly cut. you can see the last photopass photographer really took photos of ME and my family without cropping out something that is very much apart of me. i think i will contact them this week and see if they can figure out who took those bc they weren’t scared to look at me, pose me and get me as i am. i appreciate it greatly. my wheelchair is cute too! i bling it out with stickers, i have plush and decor on the back as well as having it a fun color. it’s not a scary thing, it’s ok to photograph:) also for friends traveling in with wheelchairs, be aware that this is a thing and i will personally be asking if we can have our photos a bit more zoomed out to include the whole family- before i was in my chair this was NEVER an issue and you could even see our shoes. now it’s this lol and i mean no hate towards them, simply noticing a pattern that is unusual and not the most uplifting when you just want nice photos of you and your family.”

At the end of the slideshow, we can see a photo taken of the guest that looks a lot more centered and proportioned, capturing the guest in her full wheelchair. Not only does the photo prove there is nothing to hide, but it is dramatically better than the previous photos, which are all at awkward angles.

One guest posed a great solution, and one that Disney could easily implement, “I think a polite. “Are we taking a full body shot with more of the castle in the background today or a close-up of your happy Disney smile?!” Would be an easy and non-offensive way for photographers to ask anyone, wheelchair user or not, what they feel comfortable with in terms of photos.”

Our original poster replied, “this sounds great! i would prefer this to assuming i would not. maybe there are people that would rather it be closer, this would be very inclusive imo”.

Another reply posted was from one guest who said they also went to Disney World in a wheelchair and stated that they had no shots turn out where the wheelchair was not photographed in its entirety.

It is unclear if the photos that seemed to avoid the wheelchair were due to a directive from Disney, or if it was just the cast members trying to do what they assumed the guest had wanted.

Have you ever noticed this issue with PhotoPass photos?