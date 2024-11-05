Disney World Park Closes Indefinitely: All Guests Blocked, Reopening Date Unknown

Walt Disney World Resort has once again indefinitely closed one of its parks.

A lot has changed in Disney’s theme parks post-pandemic. For example, you can no longer catch the free Magical Express from Orlando International Airport to your Disney resort or book a FastPass to skip the line to your favorite attraction free of charge.

Many regular parkgoers believe this is proof of Disney’s extreme cost-cutting measures. Operations seem to have been permanently trimmed in the days since COVID-19, and nothing makes this clearer than Disney’s current approach to its water parks.

Once upon a time, Disney operated both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach simultaneously (with the exception of refurbishment periods). Since it reopened its water parks in 2021, however, we have yet to see both open at the same time. Instead, Disney has adopted an on-off schedule that sees one park open while the other closes for maintenance.

Initially, it opened Blizzard Beach. The newest of the two Disney water parks, this is themed like a melted ski resort, home to Summit Plummet, Slush Gusher, and Runoff Rapids.

While its attractions remain extremely popular, guests repeatedly requested that Typhoon Lagoon also reopen. While Disney did indeed open the doors to its tropical paradise-themed water park in 2022, it closed Blizzard Beach as a result.

This same pattern has continued ever since and doesn’t seem likely to stop any time soon, judging by the fact that it just closed Typhoon Lagoon and reopened Blizzard Beach.

As of yesterday, the latter is the only water park in operation at Walt Disney World Resort. Typhoon Lagoon is now closed indefinitely – although, if Disney follows a similar schedule to last year, it will likely reopen in March 2025.

Guests aren’t exactly hard done by in the meantime. Blizzard Beach is home to a wealth of exciting slides and attractions. From January 2025, Disney World hotel guests will also be able to access the park for free on their check-in day.

Worth noting, however, is that Blizzard Beach spent a significant chunk of its 2023-2024 winter season closed due to low temperatures and poor weather (ironic, considering that it’s a winter-themed park).

Recently, fans have theorized that Disney could actually close Blizzard Beach for good. While both water parks are recognized as stellar additions to Disney’s Central Florida lineup, it’s a commonly acknowledged fact that Blizzard Beach is the weaker of the two—therefore likely more prone to closure if Disney ever decides to go all in on just one water park.

Unlikely though it may seem, it wouldn’t be the first time Disney’s axed a park. In November 2001, it indefinitely closed River Country, the water park that previously sat on the shores of Bay Lake and near Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The land once occupied by the park will soon become the site of yet another Disney hotel, with work beginning on the 10-story lodgings in October.

What’s your favorite Walt Disney World Resort water park?