Abandoned Disney World Resort Redevelopment Begins: Massive Crane Signals New Construction Efforts

After a lengthy four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction has resumed at the highly anticipated Fort Wilderness hotel site, marking a significant milestone in Disney World’s ongoing expansion efforts.

The Walt Disney Company seems to want the Disney theme parks in Florida to be able to see more guests through its gates with this latest announcement.

Construction Resumes at Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Hotel After 4-Year Pause

New developments at the location signal progress as a large crane has arrived onsite to assist with the next phase of the project. Although Disney has yet to make an official announcement regarding the construction restart, work is well underway, with visible changes at the site.

Back in September, Federal Aviation Authority documents hinted at new activity when they previewed the arrival of the crane. Now, the massive piece of machinery is visible at the construction site, indicating that the once-stalled project is moving forward.

The current layout of the hotel mirrors the previously permitted design for what was once called “Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge.” However, Disney has not confirmed whether the hotel will retain the “Reflections” name or if a new title is forthcoming.

The 10-story resort, originally announced in 2018, was meant to be an eco-friendly luxury property situated on Bay Lake. However, the pandemic forced Disney to pause construction indefinitely. With the arrival of the crane and renewed activity, speculation is growing that Disney may be ramping up efforts to complete the project. Yet, Disney has remained tight-lipped on specific details, declining to provide comment despite multiple inquiries.

A Closer Look at the Construction Site

Our recent aerial footage and ground-level exploration of the Fort Wilderness site provide a comprehensive view of the ongoing work. The crane, which is expected to play a key role in the next stages of construction, stands out as one of the first visible signs of activity after years of dormancy. The crane’s arrival was first observed from a helicopter flight over the area, where it was spotted more than 3,000 feet above the ground.

The crane, permitted to extend up to 240 feet tall, is taller than the 10-story building it will help construct, providing a clue as to the magnitude of the project. During a visit to the area, we saw construction workers actively preparing the foundation on the east side of the future hotel. Workers were installing rebar, a necessary step before concrete pouring begins.

While the project remains largely under wraps, the crane is likely just the first of several large pieces of equipment to arrive at the site. As construction progresses, we anticipate seeing more cranes and heavy machinery arrive to assist with building the expansive resort.

Views from Around the Resort

Starting at Pioneer Hall, we embarked on a tour of the Fort Wilderness and Bay Lake areas to get a better look at the construction progress. Departing by boat for the Magic Kingdom resort area, we stopped at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where we were able to capture clear views of the construction from a distance.

The crane is visible from several vantage points, including the Tri-Circle-D Ranch area, which offers an unobstructed look north past Cast Member parking.

As we approached the Fort Wilderness dock, we could see how the crane, towering above the tree line, slightly intruded on the otherwise scenic sightlines of the area. While the crane’s presence is temporary, its imposing height hints at the substantial size of the hotel once completed.

Our journey took us around Bay Lake, offering another angle on the construction site. From this vantage point, it was possible to see both the Reflections construction area and the Four Seasons residences at Golden Oak, approximately 1.2 miles away. The contrast between the projects shows the ongoing development in the region, with Fort Wilderness set to become another premier destination for Disney guests once completed.

What’s Next for the Project at Disney World?

Despite the visible progress, much about the project remains unclear. As of now, Disney has not publicly acknowledged the restart of the Fort Wilderness hotel’s construction. The company’s silence leaves room for speculation about potential changes to the resort’s design, branding, or even its target audience.

For now, we are still using the name “Reflections” in reference to the project, but it’s entirely possible Disney will reveal new details that distance the company from the former branding.

One question that lingers is whether Disney will implement any design modifications or operational changes to the resort in light of lessons learned during the pandemic. Disney has made adjustments to its park operations and guest experiences over the past few years, and it’s possible that these changes could influence the future of the Fort Wilderness hotel as well.

As Disney continues to move forward with construction, we will be keeping a close eye on developments. For now, the arrival of the crane signals the beginning of a new chapter in the long-delayed project. With Disney’s ongoing efforts to enhance its resort offerings, the Fort Wilderness Hotel will likely become a key part of its future expansion plans.

Awaiting Official Announcement from Disney

The timing of the construction restart aligns with Disney’s broader plans to invest in its resorts and parks, but until the company provides official details, the exact future of the project remains a mystery. Whether the resort will stick to its original vision as a lakeside eco-friendly destination or take on a new form is yet to be seen.

For now, we will continue to monitor the site and provide updates as more information becomes available. With construction now visibly underway, Disney fans can look forward to more exciting developments in the near future.