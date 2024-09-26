BREAKING: U.S. Airspace Authority Approves Disney for New 10-Story Resort: Expansion Plans Move Forward

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has just granted Walt Disney World Resort permission to begin construction on a brand-new 10-story Resort.

A Long History of Setbacks and Rumors: Disney Resort Hotel Sees UPS and Downs

In March 2018, rumors surfaced that Disney World was considering developing the land where the long-closed River Country water park once stood. The exploratory effort, Project 89, initially included land impact studies to assess its viability for future projects. By October 2018, Walt Disney World officially confirmed plans to develop an all-new, nature-inspired resort on the former River Country site, set to open in 2022.

The announcement unveiled a mixed-use resort along the scenic Bay Lake shoreline between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This project would add over 1,700 new hotel rooms and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas across four different resorts, contributing to Disney’s ongoing expansion at the park. The upcoming deluxe resort, designed to complement its natural surroundings, would feature more than 900 hotel rooms and DVC villas in various accommodation styles.

George A. Kalogridis, then-president of Walt Disney World Resort, emphasized the economic impact, stating that these developments would create thousands of new jobs and bring significant revenue opportunities to Central Florida. Set to be Disney’s 16th DVC property, the resort would offer families a nature-inspired experience, celebrating Walt Disney’s appreciation for the outdoors. Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, noted that the resort would provide flexible accommodations and keep guests close to new attractions at Disney’s theme parks.

In March 2019, demolition began on the former River Country site, with Disney preparing the land for the Reflections DVC hotel. By May 2019, additional permits showed the planned layout of Reflections, including standalone cabins similar to those at Wilderness Lodge, a central hotel, and other structures such as Pioneer Hall. The project’s footprint would extend into previously secluded areas of Fort Wilderness.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted many construction projects, including Reflections. In April 2020, new permits were filed for various aspects of the resort, including dining and transportation elements, signaling that the project might still progress. But by June 2020, rumors swirled that Reflections had been canceled or paused indefinitely. Further evidence of its uncertain future came in August 2020 when Disney removed Reflections from its D23 Expo announcements.

After a long silence, in April 2023, Walt Disney Imagineering filed for an extension on a permit related to the Reflections project, sparking speculation that the resort might still be on the table. Additional permit extensions were filed in May 2023, suggesting that Disney intended to revive the project. Recent permits indicate that Reflections could be back on track, with more movement expected soon.

Federal Aviation Authority Grants WDW Permission To Move Forward With New 10-Story Resort Hotel

The Federal Aviation Administration has recently approved a mobile crane permit at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This permit is the latest indication that Walt Disney World may soon resume construction on Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge, set to be built on the former River Country water park site. The permit allows for the operation of a mobile crane at the coordinates matching the proposed location for the Reflections hotel.

The work will begin on October 14 and continue for 10 months, concluding on August 14, 2025. The crane will reach 240 feet, a familiar sight for those who have seen similar equipment used for other recent Disney hotel constructions. The “description of proposal” section stands out in the permit, which confirms that the crane will be used to build a “10-story hotel.”

The crane’s maximum height will be 240 feet above ground level (AGL) when fully extended, and it will rest at 150 feet AGL during non-operating hours. While Disney has not yet responded to inquiries about this development, the signs are too vital to ignore. Just yesterday, another permit surfaced, suggesting Disney is preparing a third-party construction trailer complex, and earlier permits tied to the same address point toward Reflections.

Walt Disney World Receives Permit Clearance for Construction of 10-Story Hotel at Fort Wilderness – @ZacharyGuthrie on X

Although the House of Mouse has yet to officially announce the restart of this project following its COVID-19 delay, all signs indicate that major construction is on the horizon for this site, with Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge being the most likely project. Significant progress is expected soon.

What are your thoughts on this recent WDW development?