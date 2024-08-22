Disney Shocks Millions With Extensive ‘Moana’ Announcement

Walt Disney World Resort made some big announcements today, including the addition of more Moana attractions to the Orlando theme parks.

Disney Announces Disney Vacation Tower for the Polynesian Resort Hotel

Walt Disney World is set to unveil a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Island Tower at the Polynesian Village Resort, marking a significant expansion in its offerings. This tower, nestled along the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and directly on the monorail line to Magic Kingdom, is slated to open on December 17, 2024.

The new addition will replace the now-closed Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a popular luau that featured Polynesian dances, live music, and a tropical feast.

Positioned between the existing Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Wedding Pavilion, the Island Tower will further elevate this already bustling Magic Kingdom resort area, which has seen increased traffic following the addition of the Villas at the Grand Floridian.

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, expressed excitement about the expansion, highlighting the enduring popularity of Walt Disney World’s monorail resorts. The new Island Tower will introduce various guest room types, enhanced recreational amenities, and dining options.

DVC has teased more updates as the opening date approaches, particularly regarding dining facilities, which are expected to include counter and table service options. The guest rooms in the Island Tower will showcase original artwork inspired by the Polynesian Islands and natural elements, with custom art featuring Moana.

A significant update for summer 2024 includes a first look at the guest rooms within the Island Tower, which are characterized by their depth and texture, albeit with a predominance of beige and neutral tones.

Another New Moana Experience?

While cash rate reservations are currently available, Disney Vacation Club members can book using points at a later, yet-to-be-announced date. The new Island Tower will become part of the existing Polynesian Villas & Bungalows condo association, similar to how Disney Vacation Club integrated the Big Pine Key addition at the Grand Floridian.

This integration means that current direct and resale owners of the Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will have access to the new Island Tower within the 11-month booking window. New buyers at the Island Tower will also gain access to the legacy inventory of bungalows and studios.

The new Island Tower will also maintain the same annual dues as the existing Polynesian Villas, currently set at $8.23 per point, although future costs could fluctuate based on actual expenses. While there’s potential for a slight decrease due to economies of scale, recent labor cost increases suggest that dues may remain stable or slightly offset, in line with trends seen across other Disney Vacation Club resorts.

Disney Vacation Club has announced fresh details about the Island Tower, a highly anticipated addition to Disney’s Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World, scheduled to open its doors in December 2024. Among the highlights is the Wailulu Bar & Grill, a restaurant designed to envelop guests in the tranquil essence of the islands.

The dining space features banquette seating amidst flowing water, creating a soothing ambiance. At the same time, the lava rock-inspired bar offers stunning views of Seven Seas Lagoon and the distant Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

The Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will also feature Moana’s Voyage, a splash area with sculptures of Moana and her canoe. The tower will also include four Terrace Gardens with artwork, lush foliage, themed seating and views of Seven Seas Lagoon. – @AshleyLCarter1 on X

Catering to all-day dining, Wailulu Bar & Grill will provide a range of options, from a quick breakfast to a packed lunch and dinner menu. The dining room’s centerpiece will be an abstract Polynesian Stick Chart, an ancient maritime navigation tool, adding a cultural touch to the experience. A painting of Moana will also adorn the walls, paying homage to the beloved Disney character.

Disney Vacation Club has shared new details about the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, set to open Dec. 17. The tower will feature Wailulu Bar & Grill, restaurant w/ walk-up pool bar and grill, all-day lunch and dinner menu and on-the-go breakfast. – @AshleyLCarter1 on X

A walk-up bar and grill will serve as a convenient refreshment spot for those seeking relaxation by the pool. The Island Tower will also introduce a new fitness center and pool area to balance relaxation with fun. The Cove Pool, situated at the heart of the courtyard, will be bordered by a sandy beach and feature a whirlpool spa, all overlooking the picturesque Seven Seas Lagoon.

This serene setting is intended to offer guests a peaceful retreat while basking in the resort’s natural beauty. Moana’s Voyage splash area will add a touch of adventure for younger visitors. This interactive zone, themed around Moana and her outrigger canoe, will feature a Moana figure and various water elements, ensuring children are entertained while staying true to the resort’s Polynesian theme.

The Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will open on December 17, 2024, and reservations are now available. Pricing for stays during the opening week, beginning December 18, ranges from $826 per night for a Duo Studio with a Standard View to $5,016 per night for a 2-bedroom Penthouse with a theme park View.

Discounts may be available for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, and Florida Residents.

