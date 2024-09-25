“The Little Mermaid” Star Dead at 67 After Suffering Tragic Fall

Broadway veteran and legendary triple threat Adrian Bailey has died. He was 67 years old.

Bailey’s contributions to Broadway were remarkable, showcasing his talent as a singer, dancer, and actor. He began his illustrious career in 1976, debuting in “Your Arms Too Short to Box With God.” Over the years, he became a well-known figure in the theater community, featuring in numerous iconic productions such as “Sophisticated Ladies,” “My One and Only,” “Prince of Central Park,” and “Hot Feet.” Bailey’s versatility and undeniable charm earned him recognition as a triple threat, captivating audiences and critics alike during his three-decade-long career.

“The Little Mermaid” Tragedy

On May 10, 2008, tragedy struck during a rehearsal of Disney on Broadway’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater. Bailey, an understudy for King Triton, experienced a catastrophic fall through a trapdoor on a suspended boat, plummeting approximately 36 feet to the stage below. The impact was severe, resulting in multiple injuries, including fractures to his wrists, back, pelvis, and ribs, alongside herniated discs.

Emergency surgery was required on both of his wrists, marking the beginning of a painful recovery journey. Bailey subsequently pursued legal action against Disney and the companies responsible for the production’s set design, citing inadequate safety measures that led to his devastating injuries. This lawsuit prompted discussions about safety standards in theater productions, emphasizing the need for rigorous precautions to ensure performer welfare.

Bailey’s journey to recovery was fraught with challenges. Following the injury, he underwent numerous surgeries and intensive physical therapy, requiring him to relearn basic daily activities, including how to walk.

The emotional toll of the ordeal was significant; he expressed profound challenges in adapting to his new reality. He had to miss his mother’s funeral because he wasn’t cleared to fly.

“My life has been changed forever,” Bailey said. “It will never be the same. My immediate goal is to somehow be able to walk up to my own apartment and care for myself. I try to stay positive.”

Adrian Bailey’s Passing

According to ​The Hollywood Reporter, Adrian Bailey died at a rehabilitation center in New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024–the day before his 68th birthday. His brother Karl Bailey said the Broadway legend had recently fallen in his apartment.

The news of Bailey’s passing deeply affected the Broadway community. Fellow performers and fans promptly took to social media to pay their respects. Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, a co-star from “My One and Only,” shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, highlighting Bailey’s incredible spirit and profound influence on others.

The wonderful Adrian Bailey has gone home. This man was a giant in more ways than height. When I co-starred with Tommy Tune for 7 months in “My One and Only”, Adrian was our gentle giant. The talent and compassion he had were beyond description. After his horrifying fall from the rafters in “The Little Mermaid”, he struggled for his life for years relearning EVERYTHING. He survived decades longer than they predicted because he was Adrian Bailey. Tapping with Honi Coles and holding court now with his better angels, he will finally be free from all that. You were a kind and beautiful person, Adrian. We all adored you. You leave a big gap in our lives.

Inside the Magic sends condolences to Adrian Bailey’s loved ones and former coworkers in the Broadway community.

Did you see any of Adrian Bailey’s performances? Share your favorites with Inside the Magic in the comments.