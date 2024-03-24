Disney Debuts New Hercules Actor to Lead Remake

Disney has a new Hercules!

The multifaceted machine that is The Walt Disney Company delivers entertainment all across the world, all year round. From movies to park experiences to stage shows to concerts, the House of Mouse–which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023–is one of the most beloved enterprises in history.

Despite lasting long enough to hit a centennial anniversary, the company has faced criticism over the years, not least in the last few, with attacks seemingly coming from all sides. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banging on the doors of Walt Disney World Resort, Nelson Peltz vying for a seat on the board, and fans decrying recent movies and TV shows, Bob Iger’s company is on turbulent waters.

On the entertainment front, Disney has been criticized for its so-called “woke” decisions when it comes to plot, character, and casting. Take the live-action The Little Mermaid. Rob Marshall’s 2023 musical was condemned for having Black actress and singer Halle Bailey cast as Ariel. In a similar vein, Latina actress Rachel Zegler’s casting as Disney’s first princess, Snow White, drew scrutiny–and continued to do so, but for altogether other reasons. In 2022, Disney’s Strange World and Pixar’s Lightyear came under fire for including same-sex relationships in their stories.

The Mouse House has taken the brunt of this backlash, remedying some issues while fully leaning into others. However, change may be afoot at Disney when it comes to socio-political and cultural discourse in their animated movies, as Bob Iger recently went on the record saying messages should not be forced into their entertainment. There was no specific title the CEO mentioned, but it can likely be attributed to the many complaints (and underperforming box offices) the company has endured over the years.

Disney’s diversity effort will always be present, though, and the recent casting of Hercules is no exception.

For the upcoming German debut of Disney’s Hercules the musical, Benét Monteiro will play the leading Greek hero. Monteiro will play Hercules at the Neue Flora in Hamburg, Germany, following in the footsteps of Jelani Alladin and Bradley Gibson, who played the role at the Delacourt Theater in New York City and Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey, respectively.

In the remake of the musical, Monteiro is joined by Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Kristofer Weinstein Story as Phil, and Detlef Leistenschneider as Hades. The musical will be the first Disney stage show to be developed in Germany and is directed by Broadway titan Casey Nicholaw. Nicholaw previously directed Disney’s Aladdin, which is currently playing at the New Amsterdam Theater in Manhattan, New York.

Benét Monteiro’s casting was officially announced back in late October 2023, but he will debut as Hercules this month, with an official trailer showing Monteiro in action dropping just hours ago. In late March, Disney’s Hercules will take to the stage at the Neue Flora, where it will run for 307 performances. Watch the trailer here:

Casting a person of color in the title role of Hercules, a character that was played by Tate Donovan/Josh Keaton and Roger Bart (singing voice) in The Walt Disney Company’s 1997 animated classic, is something that Guy Ritchie looks set to do for his upcoming Hercules live-action reboot.

Rumors have floated for years that Disney is eyeing a person of color to play the title role in the remake, with Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan seemingly being the company’s top pick. However, neither Disney nor Jordan himself has spoken about his potential casting as the mythic legend.

The live-action Hercules is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and is said to be more of a modern take on Disney’s version of Hercules, and apparently inspired by TikTok. Ritchie previously helmed Disney’s Aladdin (2019) remake, which went on the score over $1 billion at the global box office. Dave Callaham, who co-wrote the likes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), is tapped to pen the script.

The 1997 iteration of Hercules was part of Disney’s Renaissance era. Directed by Jon Musker and Ron Clements and music by Alan Menken, Hercules featured a cast including Tate Donovan as the titular hero, Susan Egan as Meg, Danny DeVito as Philocretes/Phil, and James Woods as Hades.

Who would you like to see play Hercules in Disney's live-action remake?