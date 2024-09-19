Disney Seemingly Files to Officially Replace Abandoned Florida Park

What’s next for the former site of Disney’s infamous Florida water park?

Related: Disney Doubles Down on Opening-Day Magic Kingdom Location Amid Retheme Rumors

A new proposed permit with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has once again sparked rumors that Disney’s seemingly forgotten Reflections – A Lakeside Lodge project is far from canceled and might actually still be moving forward.

According to Blog Mickey, Disney recently filed a new permit for a massive 240-foot crane at the former site of River Country. While the FAA has not approved the permit, this development seems to indicate work is about to begin in the area originally intended for Reflections.

Reflections of Reflections – A Lakeside Lodge

Related: ‘Indiana Jones’ Inspires Real-Life Buried Ancient Roman Treasure Discovery

First unveiled all the way back in 2018, Reflections—A Disney Lakeside Lodge was Disney’s answer to its abandoned water park, River Country. River Country was the first water park to be featured at Walt Disney World, opening just a few years after Magic Kingdom in 1976.

River Country was and still is one of Disney’s most unique and ambitious offerings to date, and featured a wide assortment of slides and attractions. River Country’s defining feature was a massive freshwater lagoon that pulled in water from Disney’s man-made Bay Lake.

River Country closed in 2001 and remained that way indefinitely until 2005, when Disney officially announced the water park would not be reopening. The park sat empty and abandoned for over a decade, rotting and decaying just out of sight from guests visiting the Magic Kingdom or staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Reflections was intended to occupy the same land as River Country, with Disney demolishing the remnants of the abandoned water park in 2019. Work was moving swiftly on the hotel, but hit a roadblock in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Reflections was quietly canceled, though Disney never announced anything official. With this new permit, it appears Disney fully intends to use the land, either for Reflections or something entirely new.

What’s Around the Riverbend?

Related: Disney Bringing Ice Skating to Florida Theme Park, but for an Additional Cost

The massive crane called for in the new permit is similar in style to others seen around the Walt Disney World Resort property for larger construction projects. The permit specifically states the 240′ crane would be “mobile,” something most recently seen on the site of Disney’s new DVC island tower at the Polynesian Village Resort.

The permit also calls for a work schedule of only 10 months, starting in October of this year. The permit ends in August 2025, meaning guests will likely see work start soon if all goes according to plan.

Disney was rumored to make an announcement regarding this mystery project during its D23 conference earlier this year. While many projects were unveiled for the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro stayed noticeably silent regarding Reflections.

Related: Alligator Reportedly on the Loose at Walt Disney World Resort

Reflections were envisioned as an ambitious and exciting project from Disney, with the company calling it one of its “most significant expansions in the last two decades” in its original announcement. More on that below:

“This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible,” said Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “It will give our members and guests yet another opportunity to stay in close proximity to all the newest attractions and experiences in our theme parks, and with the flexibility, value and world-class service families expect from Disney.”

The Reflections project was eventually removed from Disney’s list of websites and other forms of media, indicating that it had been canceled entirely. With Disney’s newest permit and a string of other clues, it seems probable that Reflections or some entirely new project is on the cusp of being announced by The Walt Disney Company.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineering filed a new permit for construction near the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. The addresses are located along Wilderness Way, which was intended to be used as the entrance to Reflections.

The permit lists “site and facility improvements,” contracting Balfour Beatty, a company that was listed on a previous permit for Reflections back in 2019.

The new permit is valid through March 31, 2027, indicating that Disney either does not intend to get started soon or expects the project to take several years to complete.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Walt Disney World news updates!