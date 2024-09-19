Disney Bringing Ice Skating to Florida Theme Park, but for an Additional Cost

Disney has something incredibly “cool” in store for guests visiting this winter.

Related: One Month Later, Disney’s Josh D’Amaro Publicly Explains D23’s Controversial Updates

While any day of the year is a great time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, holidays are an especially magical time to take a vacation to the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Disney hosts a variety of annual holiday parties at its Florida theme parks, ranging from special Christmas celebrations to spooky Halloween events.

Jollywood Nights is one of Disney’s newest and most exciting events, kicking off for the very first time last year. Held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Jollywood Nights is a special way for guests to celebrate the holiday season, with the theme park receiving a total winter makeover.

This separately ticketed event includes a plethora of fun, holiday-themed activities, and 2024 is no different.

However, in addition to the many events coming to Jollywood Nights this winter, guests can also expect a special ice skating experience.

Related: Miley Cyrus Accused of Stealing From Fellow Grammy Winner

That’s right. Walt Disney World is set to bring an ice skating attraction to Hollywood Studios as part of Jollywood Nights.

Called “Glisten!”, this new show will be performed on Hollywood Boulevard multiple times each evening of Jollywood Nights.

During the show, world-famous champion skaters will perform routines set to classic holiday soundtracks and Disney tunes, such as “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

Disney shared a video announcing “Glisten!” on YouTube, which is linked below.

Jollywood Nights will be held on select nights from November 9 through December 21, 2024. Tickets for the event are available now and range between $150 and $180 per person. While expensive, Jollywood Nights features a wide selection of exclusive activities for guests to enjoy, with the new ice skating show being just one example.

Alongside “Glisten!,” Disney Holidays in Hollywood, a show hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, will return to Theater of the Stars. This theater is located on Sunset Boulevard, near where guests can find Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The show features appearances from several iconic Disney characters, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tiana and Belle.

The Hyperion Theater will host a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed sing-along, which will last around 20 minutes. Performances will take place throughout the evening.

In addition to all the festivities, “Jungle Bell, Jingle JAM!” is also returning. This unique nighttime offering began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2016 and became part of Jollywood Nights when the event debuted in 2023.

Related: Alligator Reportedly on the Loose at Walt Disney World Resort

The rest of the Walt Disney World Resort will also get a holiday makeover, with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party taking place at Magic Kingdom this winter.

Disney invites guests to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with special festive entertainment, sweet treats, and much more. Much like Jollywood Nights, Magic Kingdom’s Christmas party will be held on select nights throughout November and December.

For more information on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, click here.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World for Jollywood Nights?