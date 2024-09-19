Disney Doubles Down on Opening-Day Magic Kingdom Location Amid Retheme Rumors

Disney may have just given fans a clue regarding the fate of an iconic Florida theme park location.

During Disney’s D23 fan event this August, the company revealed multiple large-scale expansions that will be coming to Walt Disney World in the coming years. These exciting new projects range from new rides and attractions to entirely new lands, with each of Disney World’s four main theme parks set to receive significant upgrades.

This news made sense, considering The Walt Disney Company pledged a whopping $60 billion toward its theme parks earlier this year, a massive budget that also extends to Disney’s extensive list of international theme park resorts like Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disney.

The most significant change is happening with Disney’s most iconic theme park, Magic Kingdom, which is on the cusp of one of its most transformational periods of all time. However, with change in the air, Disney is seemingly doubling down on one of its most fan-favorite locations.

Few places are as welcoming and as enticing as Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe during a long day at Magic Kingdom. This quick-service location serves sizzling southwestern-inspired dishes, like tacos and nachos. Pecos Bill has been a staple of Magic since the park opened in 1971 and is one of the park’s most popular eateries, aside from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Tomorrowland.

However, Pecos Bill has been the center of many rumors lately, with Magic Kingdom, specifically Frontierland, undergoing serious changes. The reveal of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a reimagining of Disney’s Splash Mountain log flume ride, set off the first alarms back in 2020, with many coming to the conclusion that Pecos Bill would be reworked into a Princess Tiana-themed eatery.

The Disneyland Resort transformed one of its quick-service areas into Tiana’s Palace, which now serves food and an atmosphere inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009). Fast-forward to September 2024, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is open, with no apparent ‘Princess and the Frog’ changes on the way for Pecos Bill.

Interestingly, Disney has actually doubled down on this location, announcing a brand-new menu for Pecos Bill.

Disney Debuts New Pecos Bill Menu

“Get ready to roundup your appetite,” advertises Disney in a surprising new blog post. The company shows off several new dishes and changes for Pecos Bill, including the restaurant’s new “create your own” option. Disney explains the system as follows:

These new options are filled with Tex-Mex flavors inspired by the American Southwest. First, kick off your dining experience by picking a base – Steamed Tamale, Rice Bowl, Nacho Bowl, or Southwest Caesar Salad – followed by one of three delicious proteins – Citrus-Chipotle Chicken, Green Chili Pork, or Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef. If you’re looking for some extra goods, you can double your protein portion or add a second one for an additional charge!

With the Create Your Own option, you can build out the following base bowls with either Citrus-Chipotle Chicken, Green Chili Pork, or Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef (+$0.50). You can double the protein for an additional charge. Create-Your-Own Selections Bowl Base: Steamed Tamale: Steamed green chili-cheese tamale with stewed pinto beans, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Nacho Bowl: House-fried corn tortilla chips smothered with stewed pinto beans, chipotle queso, and pico de gallo

Rice Bowl: Stewed pinto beans, cilantro-lime rice, cowboy caviar, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Southwest Caesar Salad: Romaine tossed in creamy salsa verde dressing, pepitas, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips Protein: Choose one of these three options. You can add a second or double your portion for an additional charge. Citrus-Chipotle Chicken

Green Chili Pork

Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef

Entrées

Double Chili con Queso Burger: Two flame-broiled all-beef patties topped with Chili con Carne, chipotle queso, and corn chips served with barbecue-cheddar seasoned fries

Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn flatbread topped with sweet potatoes, stewed pinto beans, plant-based pepper jack “cheese,” shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and plant-based lime crema (Plant-based) (Chicken, beef, or pork add-on available)

Kids’ Meals

All of these dishes are served with apple slices, a Cuties Mandarin, and a choice of small low-fat milk or small DASANI bottled water.

Chicken Rice Bowl

Cheeseburger

Nacho Bowl with choice of Citrus-Chipotle Chicken or Coca-Cola Cherry-braised Beef

Sides