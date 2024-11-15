Classic Disneyland Feature “Vandalized,” Removed From Park

A classic feature has been removed from Disneyland Park after seemingly being vandalized by a park guest.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort, which means seven decades of theme park magic. While some of Walt Disney’s original park looks the same today as it did back in 1955, other elements have changed dramatically over the years.

Some of these changes are huge. For example, the area today inhabited by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was once home to Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland (which technically opened a year after the rest of the park), while Disney California Adventure was nothing more than a parking lot back in the day.

Others are much more subtle. One of these updates is the addition of ride posters in the tunnels beneath the Disneyland Railroad, through which guests enter the park. Back in the 1950s, this area was pretty bare with posters displayed at the front of the park instead. Now, it’s used to provide guests with a glimpse of the rides that await them inside the park.

This week, however, one of these posters was vandalized.

A guest shared an update on Reddit that showed the space usually occupied by a poster looking empty, having recently been broken.

“Entered the park around 8:45 am today (11/14) and entered under the right arch under the railroad,” they wrote. “Noticed cast members gathered around the first attraction photo on the left hand side, which I’m 99% sure was Matterhorn, but I couldn’t entirely tell because the glass in front of the poster had been completely shattered.”

They added this was “likely due to vandalism or a really unfortunate accident, both of which truly suck, but within minutes Disney had the poster removed and the area cleaned up, so gotta hand it to the CMs.”

The guest initially suggested the poster typically promoting Matterhorn Bobsleds was the target. However, another Reddit user later clarified that it was the Disneyland Mark VII Monorail poster that was broken.

For now, there’s no clarification on whether the poster was vandalized or broken in a freak accident. Should it be the former, however, it wouldn’t be the first time that a guest has vandalized Disney property. Last month, it was reported that a bathroom stall in the men’s restroom at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa had been “absolutely destroyed” by a guest.

Meanwhile, guests allegedly vandalized Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios by damaging elements of the queue area earlier this year, while Inside the Magic noted that guests have carved their names and drawings into the lines of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Flight of Passage. Visitors also shared images of graffiti on an underpass near the same Walt Disney World Resort theme park in August 2023.

Have you noticed any vandalism at Disney?