New Disney World Ride Vandalized by Guests, Disgusting State Exposed by Fans

One of Disney’s most popular rides has been vandalized and damaged by guests.

Related: Disney World Permanently Shuts Down Popular Attraction After Four Years

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the world’s most popular, famous, and beloved theme park attractions of all time. Dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion have inspired guests for decades, with high-speed thrill rides like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest providing adrenaline junkies something to enjoy as well.

Between rides, guests can take in the incredible and richly detailed atmosphere offered at each theme park. One of the most distinctive parts of a Disney vacation is the absence of trash and dirt. Guests will find trash cans practically everywhere they look, and cleanliness is a very important issue for Walt Disney himself.

Trash does occasionally build up in certain places, but the Disney theme parks and resorts have historically been commended for their cleanliness and excellent upkeep.

Unfortunately, the upkeep of one of Disney World’s newer additions is in a disappointing state, with a few guests calling out the theme park as a resort.

Related: Drones Spotted Swarming Walt Disney World; Disney Issues Explanation

One of the newer additions to Walt Disney World is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which can be found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This immersive dark ride takes guests on a journey alongside Mickey and Minnie as they encounter a variety of problems in an attempt to have the perfect picnic.

The ride is cute and features jaw-dropping moments, but the current state of the attraction’s queue is cutting back on the magic of the overall experience.

Examples of recent damage to the ride were shared online over the last week, with multiple guests snapping photos of the disappointing state the ride’s queue is currently in. Some of the walls in the queue are damaged, and parts of them are taped over. A few holes can be seen in one area, as shown in the Tweet below.

Related: In Midst of Accusations, Employees Describe Disney Workplace as ”Police State”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, ushering in a new era for the theme park and Walt Disney Studios Imagineering. While trackless ride vehicles and projection mapping technology had been utilized in past projects, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway blends both of these elements into a captivating and magical experience unlike anything else offered at Walt Disney World.

Other parts of the queue look worse, with the carpeting on the floor looking especially unkempt.

Looks like MMRR needs refurbishment already pic.twitter.com/hJ9fAf2Xgp — Tommy Hawkins (@tommyhawkins) May 15, 2024

With Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway being such a new experience for Walt Disney World, it is yet to close for any extended amount of time, but these photos suggest the ride could use a hefty refurbishment in the near future.

Related: Disney’s Sugar Empire Crumbles: Boycott Surges Amid Horrific Employee Accusations, Shutdown Imminent

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway replaced The Great Movie Ride, which transported guests through some of Hollywood’s most iconic productions. The ride officially closed in 2017, with Disney announcing that a brand-new adventure was on the way.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride to feature Mickey Mouse himself as a main character and has since become one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World.

This popularity carries over to the West Coast, with a version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opening in early 2023.

Do you enjoy Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway?