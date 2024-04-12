Bob Iger Says Goodbye to Star Wars Land After Confirming Cancelation

This week, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort just days after canceling the next galactic Disney Park expansion.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the premiere destinations at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Given the success of its atmosphere, dining offerings, interactive experiences, and attractions (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run), it’s unsurprising that Walt Disney Imagineering planned to replicate Batuu at other Disney theme parks.

During his first term as CEO in 2017, Iger announced that Disney Parks & Experiences planned to invest $2.5 billion at Disneyland Paris Resort. The announcement came shortly after Disney reacquired majority ownership of Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and the European Disney Resort hotels.

“This investment is a direct result of our growing confidence in the European economy, particularly France,” Iger told French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the last seven years, multiple Disneyland Paris expansions came to fruition, particularly at Walt Disney Studios Park. Avengers Campus opened in 2022, while World of Frozen and a Toy Story Playland expansion are still under construction. But a promised Star Wars Land hasn’t been mentioned in years.

After successfully defeating a hostile takeover event from billionaire activist Nelson Peltz in an Annual Shareholders Meeting earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger boasted about the future of the Disney parks. When he discussed ongoing investment in Disneyland Paris Resort, he didn’t mention Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The disappointing news came months after Disneyland Paris President Natasha Rafalski admitted many of the original construction plans had changed.

Still, some fans remained hopeful. Rumors swirled, claiming that the expansion was canceled entirely or would move to Discoveryland at Disneyland Park (Paris). Further, some suggested that Disney no longer planned to make Disneyland Paris Resort’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge a copy of the area at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Some poised that Imagineers are cooking up a The Mandalorian rollercoaster!

If the Parisian Bright Suns expansion is indeed moving forward, it could explain Bob Iger’s recent visit to Disneyland Park! During a visit to the Southern California Disney parks this week, the executive was spotted grinning in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Maybe he was field researching?

Redditor u/witchladysnakewoman shared this photo of Iger at Disneyland Park:

Bob Iger in the park today

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t confirmed or denied its plans for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Paris Resort. Follow Inside the Magic for the latest updates on worldwide Disney Parks news!

Have you spotted a familiar face at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.