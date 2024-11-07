7 International Rides We Desperately Need at Disney World ASAP

As a Disney fan, it’s easy to feel like the grass is always greener – or, to be more accurate, the magic is always brighter – in the other parks. The truth is, when one Disney resort becomes your local, you start to take the rides and experiences for granted (hence why you end up Googling flights to Tokyo late at night).

Realistically, we know that it’s a good thing that every Disney park is different. In fact, we’d probably be among the first to complain if Disney’s parks did become one homogenous blend of duplicated rides (more so than they already have, we mean). At the same time, that doesn’t do much to stop us from wishing that we had one of these unique international Disney rides in Florida ASAP.

Mystic Manor (Hong Kong Disneyland)

Yes, we have Haunted Mansion, and no, we wouldn’t trade it for the world. Then again, Mystic Manor makes a pretty convincing argument. Hong Kong Disneyland’s take on the ride replaces ghosts and ghouls with a tale of enchanted artifacts and playful mischief, avoiding the haunted theme to reflect cultural sensitivities in the region.

This trackless dark ride follows Lord Henry Mystic and his curious monkey, Albert, as a magical music box brings the manor’s artifacts to life, creating chaos and wonder in equal measure. Combining advanced technology, stunning visuals, and Danny Elfman’s enchanting score, Mystic Manor delivers an adventure that’s more whimsical than spooky, offering a fresh take on Disney’s classic mansion storytelling.

It’s worth the trek to Hong Kong Disneyland – but part of us is still manifesting something similar closer to home one day.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure (Shanghai Disneyland)

The odds of Disney ever replacing Pirates of the Caribbean are slim to none, and we’d have it no other way. It’s the epitome of Walt Disney Imagineering excellence, but when Disney started building Shanghai Disneyland, they looked to improve upon the iconic ride with a version that incorporated newer technology and took more inspiration from the films starring Johnny Depp.

A magnetic-powered dark ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure takes guests on a trip through the Graveyard of Lost Ships and Davy Jones’ lair before finding themselves in the midst of a sea battle between the Dutchman and the Black Pearl. It’s genuinely a marvel (but one that’s unlikely to ever make it onto American soil). With more innovative additions on the way to Shanghai Disneyland, expect more additions from the park to pop up on this list in the coming years.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (Tokyo Disneyland)

Disney is the master of dark rides, but Tokyo Disney Resort takes them to an entirely new level. First opened in 2020, the ride takes guests through Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991).

While Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast features all the typical hallmarks of Disney dark rides, it’s the technology that sets this one apart from the rest. It’s one of the largest and most technically complex attractions ever created by Walt Disney Imagineering, containing what we’d argue are Disney’s best Audio-Animatronics to date. The Beast’s transformation into the prince is nothing short of dazzling, a breathtaking moment on a scale we can only hope Disney recreates in the future.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (Tokyo DisneySea)

Journey to the Center of the Earth at Tokyo DisneySea is a thrilling exploration into the unknown, blending immersive storytelling with exhilarating ride mechanics. Nestled within the towering Mount Prometheus – AKA an actual (kind of) volcano! In a Disney park! – this attraction brings Jules Verne’s classic tale to life in a way only Disney can.

Guests board mining vehicles to descend into the planet’s depths, encountering bioluminescent caverns, exotic flora, and mysterious creatures along the way. The journey’s calm exploration quickly escalates into a high-stakes adventure, culminating in a heart-pounding escape from a fiery subterranean beast. Deeply immersive and truly inimitable.

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars (Hong Kong Disneyland)

Located in the Grizzly Gulch section of Hong Kong Disneyland, Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars is the park’s take on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The area and attraction both take their inspiration from California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, featuring a town influenced by the gold rush days of the 1840s and 1850s.

The ride experience is slightly similar to Thunder Mountain except, dare we say it, better. Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars is more thrilling, more surprising, and kind of feels like if Big Thunder Mountain Railroad had a baby with Expedition Everest. In other words, it’s perfect.

Crush’s Coaster (Walt Disney Studios Park)

It’s rare that we take time out of our day to praise Walt Disney Studios Park, but life is full of surprises. Crush’s Coaster is the park’s best, first opened in 2007 as part of an expansion project in Toon Studio. The ride is inspired by Finding Nemo (2003), named after the green sea turtle voiced by Andrew Stanton that helps Marlin on his mission to find his son.

This ride is a standout in Disney’s collection of family coasters. It takes the best parts of a dark ride and squashes them together with a ride that would’ve already been a thrill without any themed elements. We’re not sure where Crush’s Coaster would ever fit into Disney World, but judging by the long lines that permanently gather for the ride in Disneyland Paris, we’re confident it would be a hit. (Then again, maybe we’re blinded by the sheer lack of quality elsewhere in the park).

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt (Tokyo Disneyland)