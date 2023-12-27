Disney to Close One of Its Most Impressive Theme Park Rides

An incredible attraction will be closing very soon at the Disney theme parks.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has been developing and evolving its theme park division, creating one of the best collections of amusement parks in the entire world. These parks are not just limited to Florida and California, however, as guests can explore Disney theme parks and resorts all around the globe, with locations in North America, Japan, China, and France. Each one of these locations is deserving of its own week-long trip, but we totally understand how challenging it is to visit Disney theme parks in other countries. A simple trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland can be stressful enough, with the trip made even harder when considering just how expensive a Disney vacation is in 2023.

However, for those lucky enough to be able to plan an international Disney trip, it’s totally worth it, and we’re totally jealous. The Tokyo Disneyland Resort specifically is home to a long list of incredible experiences, but few compare to Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast is one of the newer attractions at the Disney parks, opening to guests in 2020 and quickly becoming one of the most magical and jaw-dropping experiences guests could find inside a theme park. Filled to the brim with incredible technology and special effects, this attraction is all tied together with a wonderful soundtrack and story inspired by Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast (1991). However, we have some bad news about this ride, unfortunately, with the Tokyo Disneyland Resort revealing it will be closing very soon.

According to the official Tokyo Disneyland Resort website, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast will be shutting down on January 9 and will be closed until January 25, 2024. This closure will allow for necessary maintenance, something we see quite often, not just at Disney but at other amusement parks such as Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios. The ride is set to be offline for roughly an entire month. The Tokyo Disneyland Resort is comprised of two incredible theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Many consider Tokyo DisneySea to be one of, if not the best, Disney theme parks of all time, complete with incredible attractions and unbelievably good theming.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast takes guests through the original film in a beautiful way, making sure to include every major song, scene, and character in the experience. The ride concludes with one of the most amazing special effects we have ever seen in a Disney ride. The Tokyo Disneyland Resort also has some of the most passionate and loyal fans, which was revealed in a recent story you can check out here.

