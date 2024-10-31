Man Contaminates Water on “Canceled” Pirates of the Caribbean Ride, Guest Splashed

A Disneyland Resort guest recently shared their experience getting “splashed” with another guest’s bodily fluids after he urinated into the Pirates of the Caribbean ride water.

This is the latest in a series of controversial conversations about Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The New Orleans Square/Adventureland boat ride has been “canceled” on multiple occasions, with many guests finding its themes and motifs offensive.

In the late 2010s, Walt Disney Imagineering modified a sexist bride auction scene on Pirates of the Caribbean into a literal “chick” auction–the former enslaved women are now independent female pirates selling stolen chickens. This was the second major modification to the attraction; Walt Disney Imagineers integrated Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics into the storyline in the 2000s.

While many nostalgic Disney Parks fans were sad to lose the auction scene, others felt they didn’t go far enough in removing offensive depictions of women from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. In 2023, one Disney Park guest went viral for saying she felt ogled by the male pirate animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” she said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Other Disney Parks fans agreed.

“It feels like we’re the entertainment for them and I do not like it,” one commenter wrote.

“I always felt violated,” said another.

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean ride controversy, however, has nothing to do with its animatronics or storyline.

In response to a question about the “grossest,” “weirdest,” and “most entitled” things guests witnessed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District, Redditor u/Flaky-Box7881 shared their story of getting splashed with another guest’s urine on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

“Some dude [was] pissing off the side of the boat during Pirates of the Caribbean,” the Disneyland Resort guest wrote. “…Splashing it on me!”

It’s unclear if the Disney Park guest alerted cast members to the incident. Security can remove guests from the Disney theme parks for behaving inappropriately or endangering other guests–both of which apply to this situation.

Notify the nearest Disney cast member if you believe another Disney Park guest is behaving inappropriately. It’s best to allow trained professionals to handle tense situations instead of intervening in a conflict.

Has another guest impacted your experience on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.