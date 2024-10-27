Disneyland Guest Refuses Food to Children After Minor Spill

A Disneyland Resort guest was shocked when they witnessed a father intentionally starve his children because one of them accidentally spilled their drink. After seeing the incident, they spoke out on social media, soliciting opinions from other Disney Parks fans.

Redditor u/aud5748 was eating breakfast at Pym’s Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park when the incident occurred. A father brought his tray to a table with his roughly four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. The little girl accidentally spilled her cup of orange juice “almost immediately” after the family arrived at their seats.

Instead of cleaning up the mess and resuming the meal, the father lost his temper.

“The dad started screaming at her for ruining a $40 dollar meal, grabbed both of them, and abandoned the food because he had enough,” the Disney Park guest explained.

The Disneyland Resort guest felt terrible for the children, deprived of a meal over a typical kid mistake.

“It was definitely a core memory for the little boy,” they continued.

While most social media users were horrified by the father’s actions, one Disney Parks fan sympathized with him as an exasperated parent.

“Ooof… why do I feel for the dad and what possibly led up to that moment,” u/village_nerd wrote. “…Not saying his behavior was okay, but as a dad, sometimes kids behavior puts you on the very edge and tests you, especially at Disneyland. He lost the battle of patience that us parents fight everyday.”

“All I could think about in the moment was how embarrassing it was to watch this grown man have a temper tantrum in public,” the Disney Park guest replied.

It’s unclear how long the children were forced to go without food after the incident at Pym’s Test Kitchen.

Were this father’s actions justified? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.