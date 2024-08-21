Guests End Disney Vacation Early, Flee Theme Parks After Employee Attack

Multiple security cast members stand accused of sexually harassing and hurling slurs at guests entering Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney District.

Thousands of Disney cast members keep the magic alive at the Disney parks and Disney Resort hotels. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort thoroughly vet new hires and have strict employee conduct standards–most Disney cast members would never risk their jobs to behave inappropriately. But as with any human-led environment, sometimes the wrong people slip through the cracks.

Disney Park guests would hope that The Walt Disney Company would swiftly handle allegations of inappropriate conduct among its employees. However, a recent Disneyland Resort guest alleged that multiple security cast members ruined their visit to the Southern California Disney parks.

Redditor u/Extreme-Isopod-3508 vowed never again to visit Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park after two security cast members made inappropriate comments toward their family and other guests. After ending their vacation early, they vented online:

“Beware of (certain) security guard(s) Reports have been made but I want to warn others who may be visiting soon as I spoke to another person on my walk back to my room in tears who also experienced something similar with the same people (and a few others that I will not name myself). At the security entrance at Downtown Disneyland, security guard Jaime makes a comment about everyone’s attire and if you are a woman or a young girl, expect yours to be sexually charged. We reported him but my daughter was so uncomfortable for the rest of the night that we left to go home early and I am canceling our pass. This is the second time we have run into him and second time I have reported it. Security guard manager called my youngest a ‘retard’ when asking why the need for specific medical equipment after speaking and confirming that it was approved to go through security by DAS. It’s a chair. Checked out of the hotel after making reports and speaking to the legal representative on the phone. Cancelled key. F##k Disneyland.”

Other Disney Parks fans shared similar experiences. u/r8chaelwith_an_a said they witnessed a security guard discriminate against two minors of color:

“A guard made two young woman (it was grad night so I’m guessing they were high school grads ages 17/18) of color walk through the security screen with their arms up but their Caucasian friend did not. Mind you, all three young woman were wearing the SAME clothes (they all disneybound), SAME backpacks, SAME everything. The supervisor wasn’t available so I could lodge a complaint.

It’s disgusting behavior that clearly is allowed via security culture and that Disney needs to address immediately.”

“I saw a security guard at [Downtown Disney District] let his dog run up and push its nose into a young girl and she got frightened,” u/SouthDeparture2308 replied. “I usually say hi and smile at the dogs, but that was really weird and unnecessary.”

Any guest who witnesses inappropriate behavior from security or another Disney cast member should report their experience to Guest Services.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.