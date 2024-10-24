Line Cutting Escalates: Guests Punch Man While Trying To Cut Universal Queue

Line jumping is increasingly common at theme parks, with a recent incident at Universal proving just how serious the problem has become.

From Universal to Six Flags, we’ve heard of an increasing number of cases of line cutting (or line jumping) in recent years.

In October 2023, we reported on an incident where about 50 people tried to skip the long wait for Flight of Passage at Walt Disney World Resort’s Animal Kingdom. Earlier that year, TikToker @leeredwood tried to spark Disney into action by recording the many, many cases he witnessed during his visit to the Central Florida theme park resort.

The situation is so serious that Knott’s Berry Farm even introduced extreme new measures to tackle the issue in June. Signs around the park now encourage guests to snitch on any line jumpers via texts to Knott’s Berry Farm security – a system that was previously implemented at other Cedar Fair parks prior to the group’s merger with Six Flags.

Incident at Universal Studios Halloween Event

While people had split opinions on this Knott’s Berry Farm policy, the silver lining is that it eliminates the need for guests to personally confront line jumpers – something that can end poorly, as proven by a recent incident at Universal Studios Singapore.

During the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights event, a 21-year-old man – referred to as Ian – reported being assaulted after he confronted a group attempting to cut the line for a popular horror attraction, Sweet Home.

Ian observed three women trying to cut the queue and warned them against doing so. This confrontation led to verbal threats, and when the women successfully moved ahead, three men from their group also attempted to breach the line.

Ian stood between the rope to block their entry, prompting a physical response—he was punched by each man, once in the left cheek, once in the right cheek, and once to the back of the head and across the bridge of his nose.

“I was not budging and a crowd was forming, [so] they ran away,” Ian said (via AsiaOne).