Disney World Faces Struggles as 22 Attractions Shut Down in a Single Day

Walt Disney World Resort had a rough day yesterday, with several ride closures and technical issues across multiple parks.

Guests experienced frustration as some of the most beloved attractions faced unexpected downtime, leading to longer wait times.

Here’s a breakdown of the rides that faced problems and how the Disney World park had a few struggles yesterday.

Magic Kingdom Struggles

Magic Kingdom, Disney World’s flagship parks, saw a particularly challenging day. Rides like The Barnstormer were temporarily closed early in the day, and by the afternoon, other attractions such as Enchanted Tales with Belle and Mad Tea Party faced closures. These shutdowns came during peak times when guests were looking for attractions with lower wait times.

But the problems didn’t stop there. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, a highly popular ride, went temporarily offline in the early afternoon.

By late afternoon, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel and Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMoverwere also out of service, leaving families disappointed. This wave of closures made it difficult for Disney to manage crowd flow effectively, and the lack of attraction availability left guests scrambling to find alternatives.

Later in the day, even more attractions were affected. As the evening approached, Astro Orbiter and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad joined the list of rides that faced temporary closures.

By 5:00 p.m., Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Carousel of Progress, and even fan-favorite Pirates of the Caribbean all temporarily closed. For many, the highlight of their visit—riding the iconic TRON Lightcycle / Run—was dashed when the ride also shut down by early evening.

Keep in mind that these closures were temporary, and all attractions eventually reopened.

EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Joins the Downtime

It wasn’t just Magic Kingdom that faced issues. EPCOT also saw its fair share of struggles. Frozen Ever After went down several times throughout the day, leaving many disappointed who were eager to experience the charming boat ride. Living with the Land and The Seas with Nemo and Friends also faced temporary closures.

At one point, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was also out of service for an extended period, which caused a ripple effect in wait times across the park. As visitors shifted their focus to other attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Spaceship Earth, these rides faced increased wait times, exacerbating the challenges for guests trying to make the most of their day.

Even Disney’s Animal Kingdom couldn’t escape the struggles. While this park is often seen as more laid-back, yesterday had its fair share of struggles.

Kali River Rapids, which has been down for refurbishment, still wasn’t operational, but TriceraTop Spin joined the list of temporarily closed attractions in the afternoon. DINOSAUR also faced temporary closures in the evening. Of course, it won’t be long before the attraction closes down permanently.

Lastly, Disney’s Hollywood Studios also saw a couple of its most popular attractions close down temporarily. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog Dash both were closed temporarily.

Managing the Fallout at Disney World

While ride closures are not uncommon at theme parks, the number and timing of closures yesterday made for an interesting and challenging day at Walt Disney World.

The downtime of major attractions in every park resulted in higher wait times at other rides, leaving many guests juggling changing plans and dealing with disappointment. Though Disney does offer services like Lightning Lane and Early Theme Park Entry, these perks couldn’t make up for the large number of rides that went temporarily offline.

Did you notice the amount of closures at Walt Disney World yesterday? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!