Disney’s ‘Dinosaur’ Gets Surprise Update As Total Extinction Looms Over Animal Kingdom

Disney’s prehistoric franchise gets a heartfelt send-off.

It’s hard to deny the impact The Walt Disney Company has had on film and television over the last several decades, with films like Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), The Incredibles (2006), Frozen (2013), and this year’s Inside Out 2 all continuing to dominate pop culture.

Disney’s foray into superhero stories with the Marvel Cinematic Univers also continues to be incredibly popular. The most recent MCU release, Deadpool & Wolverine, blew past box office records this summer, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Disney has shown off its ability to tell fun, inventive stories in a variety of mediums, from live-action to stop-motion, though animation continues to be a cornerstone of the company.

Disney has an extensive backlog of animated films, some of which are considered to be some of the greatest pieces of cinema of all time. Films like Cinderella (1950) and Beauty and the Beast (1991) continue to excite and inspire, spawning their own franchises and spin-offs.

However, one Disney animated film in particular has always seemed to have been overlooked, both by fans and the company itself.

Disney Brings Dinosaurs to Life

Dinosaur is still a visually impressive film, even if the animation is rough around the edges. Originally intended to be a realistic showcase of dinosaurs with zero dialogue, Disney pivoted to a more traditional animated adventure, complete with talking dinosaurs and a terrifying villain.

The film’s development would take decades. Initial concepts were pitched in 1986, but Dinosaur did not hit theaters until 2000. With an estimated budget of $127.5 million, Dinosaur was reportedly the most expensive computer-animated film at the time. Dinosaur was also the first film from Walt Disney Feature Animation to be 3D animated.

Despite just how important Dinosaur was for The Walt Disney Company, the film finds itself at the center of little to no discussion in 2024, practically being forgotten when looking at Disney’s film canon. Everyone knows the hits, like the previously mentioned Beauty and the Beast, but Dinosaur is a classic as well, even if it may stick out more compared to Disney’s other films.

However, Dinosaur is finally getting some of its deserved flowers, with American record company Intrada announcing that the film is getting a new and expanded soundtrack release.

Put on Your Listening Ears

Announced just this week, Intrada reveals a new, 2-CD expansion of the original score for Disney’s Dinosaur.

Intrada says the new release was possible because it gained access to the complete multi-track sessions stored at Disney.

Douglass Fake assembled the album program (one of the last projects he was able to personally produce before his passing). Fake was a huge fan of Newton Howard’s work and was thrilled with the opportunity to revisit this epic work. He would have been proud of the final result.

Intrada announces a new, 2-CD expansion of James Newton Howard’s beloved score to the Walt Disney animated feature Dinosaur (2000). The score was the first of three animated features Howard would score during that time for Disney, followed shortly thereafter by Atlantis and Treasure Planet. Originally released in a generous 51-minute program, this new Intrada release features the full score running some 82 minutes, featuring a wealth of new material previously only heard in the film. One of the absolute highlights is the entire opening sequence, relying primarily on music as there is no dialog. It’s well over an hour of soaring themes, aggressive action music, comedic moments—everything you’d expect from a prehistoric dinosaur adventure. Composed by James Newton Howard (The Sixth Sense, The Hunger Games, Signs, The Village, Maleficent), Dinosaur‘s soundtrack is incredibly unique, offering a mix of new-age ideas and classic symphonic swells, creating an epic yet introspective backdrop for the dino drama happening on screen.

The full track list can be seen below:

Disc 1:

The Score:

1. Inner Sanctum/The Nesting Grounds (3:20)

2. The Attack (1:17)

3. The Egg Travels (2:47)

4. The Egg Hatches (3:46)

5. Playing Monster (2:13)

6. The Mating Ritual (4:19)

7. The Meteor (4:07)

8. Arrival on the Mainland (2:12)

9. Raptors/Aladar Meets The Herd (4:29)

10. Aladar Meets The Misfits (Film Version) (5:47)

11. The Trek (2:34)

12. Finding Water (5:14)

13. Aladar and Neera (6:11)

14. The Cave (5:27)

15. Attack in the Cave (3:54)

16. Neera Rescues the Orphans (1:15)

17. A Dead End (1:06)

18. Breakout/Comes with a Pool (5:48)

19. Kron and Aladar Fight (3:01)

20. Carnotaur Stand-Off (4:53)

21. Epilogue (2:34)

Disc 2:

1. End Credits (6:20)

The Extras

2. Aladar Meets the Misfits (Alternate Ending) (3:34)

3. The Trek (Alternate) (2:55)

4. Enough for Everyone (Alternate) (1:32)

5. End Credits – Version 2 (6:05)

6. End Credits – Version 3 (6:18)

7.-22. Content of the original 2000 soundtrack album

Disney Takes A Risk

The news of this new soundtrack could not come at a more peculiar or compelling time for fans of Disney’s Dinosaur, with the company dead set on closing down the one and only theme park attraction inspired by the film.

Located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, DINOSAUR is a terrifyingly fun thrill ride through prehistoric times.

Much like the film it was based on, DINOSAUR finds itself at odds with the modern-day Disney approach, with many preferring to skip the attraction entirely. While this is understandable, as DINOSAUR is a truly frightening, loud, and intense thrill ride through pitch-black darkness, the ride is also incredibly fun and unlike anything else offered at Disney parks.

Rarely is a Disney attraction actually scary, but DINOSAUR is sure to have even the bravest theme park goers shaking in their time-traveling boots.

The attraction opened alongside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park in 1998, two years before the film was released. While this may seem impossible given its connection to the film, DINOSAUR was actually originally intended to be its own adventure.

However, during the design process, then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner decided the upcoming thrill ride would be a great way to employ brand synergy, envisioning the ride as a continuation of the soon-to-be-released film, which was expected to shake up the box office.

Unfortunately, this did not happen, with Dinosaur grossing a respectable yet disappointing $349 million.

Dinosaurs Go Extinct (Again)

Disney’s Dinosaur film was expected to be a hit but ended up being more of a dud, meaning Disney had just spent millions developing a ride attached to a movie a lot of people simply didn’t see.

This would put DINOSAUR (the ride) on a difficult track, with the thrill ride intended to be a massively popular attraction at a park that had very little in the way of a thrill.

We wouldn’t be surprised if most guests riding DINOSAUR today don’t even know it was inspired by an animated Disney film. This is incredibly sad when considering how important Dinosaur was and still is for The Walt Disney Company.

Regardless of popularity, some critics found lots to love in Dinosaur, and the film remains worth a watch in 2024. However, Disney seems to finally be putting one nail in the dino-shaped coffin, announcing that the thrill ride based on the movie will be closing permanently.

Disney first teased the complete overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A. back in 2022 during its D23 event. Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro took the stage, sharing updates on a wide range of projects. While the show was filled with surprising and exciting announcements, Disney’s plans for DinoLand were especially interesting, sending quite a shock throughout the Disney parks community.

What’s Next?

As is the case with nearly all of Disney’s new theme park projects, IP (intellectual property) reigns supreme. This means DinoLand U.S.A. will be paved over in lieu of more exciting and recognizable experiences.

Long gone are the days of Disney announcing a totally new experience that was not based on anything prior, with DinoLand soon welcoming world-famous Disney franchises.

During Disney’s D23 fan event this August, Josh D’Amaro took center stage once again, announcing two new rides for Disney’s revamped DinoLand project. D’Amaro referred to the new land as the Tropical Americas, announcing two brand-new attractions.

One of these is based on Encanto (2021) and will be a totally new experience. However, the other new attraction, an Indiana Jones thrill ride, will actually take the spot of DINOSAUR. It’s unknown how much of DINOSAUR’s original building, track, and overall layout will remain, but guests can rest assured that the once-ferocious thrill ride will be unrecognizable soon.

This is somewhat of a poetic ending for DINOSAUR, as the ride was copied directly from Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure. This was done to save money, as Disney reportedly faced intense budget crunches while building its Animal Kingdom theme park.

For those who still love it, a description of DINOSAUR is shared below, and we encourage both longtime and new riders alike to give this unique attraction one more spin before it goes extinct.

Travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur—before the meteor strikes.

A Race Against Time A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?

Is It Too Scary? DINOSAUR includes loud sounds in the dark and menacing dinosaurs that may scare some children.\

Will you be listening to this new soundtrack? Will you miss riding DINOSAUR at Walt Disney World?